Police force reminds cyclists of Covid regulations after stopping ‘large groups’ out on the roads

A police force has reminded cyclists of the coronavirus restrictions after stopping large groups of riders out on the roads.

Gloucestershire Police said officers stopped groups of cyclists riding in the North Cotswolds area on Saturday (March 13), who were not from the same household.

Officers gave the riders warnings, according to Cotswolds Police on Twitter.

The force said on social media: “We have stopped cyclists today in the North Cotswolds for riding in large groups.

“Current Covid regulations state exercise must only be done with one person from another household.

“Asked if they were family groups, they said no they weren’t. Warnings given.”

In January, England went back into a national coronavirus lockdown as authorities tried to curb the rapid spread of the virus.

Under the lockdown rules, English residents are only allowed to leave their homes for essential trips and work, and for outdoor exercise.

The government continues to encourage people to take outdoor exercise, so riding your bike is still very much allowed. The rules state that you should stay local and that you should only take exercise once per day. You can exercise with those in your household or with your support bubble (if you’re eligible for one).

The key difference to the March 2020 lockdown is that you can continue to exercise with one other person from outside of your household, however the government says you should keep two metres apart from anyone not in your household at all times. Again, you can only do this once per day.

But there is now a pathway back to unrestricted group rides in England, as British Cycling has released its roadmap out of the lockdown.

From May 17 (at the earliest), cyclists will be allowed to take part in recreational group and club rides in any number.

Then the government has announced that all restrictions could be lifted by June 21 at the earliest, which means all cycling activities should return.