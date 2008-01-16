ROULEUR EXHIBITION MOVES TO MIDLANDS

After a highly successful showing in London in October, the Rouleur Exhibition is heading to the Midlands at the end of the month.

The exhibition, presented by Rapha performance roadwear, will be at the Coventry Transport Museum from the end of January, and takes the form of a gallery of 250 cycling images from six photographers: Ben Ingham, Olaf Unverzart, Camille J McMillan, Gerard Brown, Timm Kolln and Geoff Waugh.

“The exhibition was very well received in London and it’s great to be able to take it on ethe road, epspecially to the traditional heartland of British cycle manufacture,” said Rouleur editor Guy Andrews. “The Transport Museum, with its large collection of all things bike-related, is the perfect space to showcase the talent of Rouleur’s photographers.”

Aside from the photographs on display, the museum also houses 200 cycles reflecting the area’s cycling heritage – making it a worthwhile place to visit for the cycle fan.

You can view the collection at Coventry Transport Museum, Hales Street, Coventry, from January 31 to February 29, 2008 (open 10am-5pm, seven days a week). Entry to the museum and exhibition is completely free of charge.

Rouleur is a quarterly cycling journal, produced from the same stable as Rapha cycle clothing.

Photos courtesy of Rouleur

Camille J McMillan

Gerard Brown

Geoff Waugh

Olaf Unverzart

Timm Kölln

Ben Ingham

