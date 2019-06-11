Strava supports World Pride Month 2019 with colourful new feature

Strava has launched an exciting new feature to mark Pride Month 2019, which lets you show your support for LGBT+ rights.

The social media for athletes is backing the world wide celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community by turning rides rainbow.

World Pride Month 2019 runs from May 12 until June 30, with events taking across the globe on the anniversary of the Stonewall riots in 1969.

To mark your ride with a special LGBT+ message, just write #WorldPride2019 in the description of your activity and Strava will turn your route rainbow in the trademark Pride style.

This only works on the Strava app, not the browser version.

The 2019 occasion marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in Manhattan when LGBT+ protesters took to the streets after a police raid on the Stonewall Inn, which welcomed gay people.

Former pro racer Philippa York has previously criticised professional cycling for its lack of diversity and support for gay riders.

York, who as Robert Millar won the King of the Mountains classification in the 1984 Tour de France, said that cycling’s macho culture means riders cannot show weakness, and that being gay is seen as a weakness.

She said: “You can’t show any kind of weakness because, being gay, anywhere on that gay spectrum is seen as a weakness. In the macho world you can’t show that, because you’ll get more abuse from the side of the road than you get already.”

Former pro Phil Gaimon has shared his support for the Strava Pride campaign on Twitter, with current Katusha-Alpecin rider Alex Dowsett sharing his rainbow ride.

Gaimon said: “If you put #WorldPride2019 in your Strava description, they make your map all rainbowey, try it out!”