Rapha unveils Women’s 100 kit at Women’s Tour

Rapha has unveiled its 2019 ‘Women’s 100’ kit, which will be worn by the Canyon-SRAM pro team at the Ovo Energy Women’s Tour, which begins on Monday.

The Women’s 100 is an annual celebration of the women’s cycling community. The event will take place on September 14 in 2019, with women all over the world encouraged to join together to ride 100 kilometres.

Official rides will leave from Rapha Clubhouses, and sign up will open on June 15. However, groups of women are also encouraged to take on their own rides, sharing pictures and stories on social media.

A new kit has been designed for the occasion each year, and the 2019 version will be worn by Canyon-SRAM’s women’s team at Women’s Tour of Britain, taking place between June 10 and 15.

Rapha says it has chosen this event to launch its women’s 100 kit because it is “one of the best examples of equal media coverage, winnings, infrastructure and team support”.

The brand has sponsored Canyon-SRAM pro women’s team since its launch in 2016. Ronny Lauke, the Team Manager, Sports Director said: “The OVO Women’s Tour sets the current gold standard of bike races in women’s cycling. Built from scratch, it is one of the best organised stage events within professional racing. Media coverage is outstanding and the prize purse is also amongst the highest in the sport.

“Every day the roads are packed with spectators, the start and finish areas are filled with fans having close access to their heroes; it’s the perfect stage to do the Rapha Women’s 100 kit changeout and inspire hundreds of women to ride together.”

The gear – which uses the navy and coral colours which have featured each year – will be available to buy from June 15, giving those taking part in the Women’s 100 the chance to train in it.

The collection includes a windtunnel tested Rapha’s Souplesse Aero Jersey (£140), as well as a more price conscious Core Jersey (£60), plus Core Bibs (£85).

A cap (£20), socks (£15) plus casual t-shirt (£25) complete the collection.