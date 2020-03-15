Sunday trading: Poc, Endura and other deals

Four of the best deals out there this Sunday
Tim Bonville-Ginn

We are living in a world seemingly heading towards doom and destruction but as we all self-isolate at home we do have the ability of shopping online.

As always, there are some cracking deals to get your anti-bacterial covered hands on.

POC Octal Road Helmet were £180, now £90

Formerly at £180, you can see why this has made it to the best deals of the week. A full 50 per cent off a top-level helmet. This deal is available on Wiggle.

Buy now: POC Octal Road Bike from Wiggle for £90

Specialized Torch 2.0 Road Shoes – Mixtape LTD were £150, now £90

With full carbon sole and lifetime guarantee along with the fun colours, why not brighten up your kit with these. Also, another hefty discount.

Buy now: Specialized Torch 2.0 road shoes from Specialized for £90

SiS GO Isotonic Gel Variety Pack were £9.80, now £4.99

Yes, in for another week, it is Tredz superb offer for SiS’s gel variety pack. Flavours of apple, lemon, black current, orange, pineapple, pink grapefruit and tropical.

Buy now: SiS Go Gel pack from Tredz for £4.99

Pro SL Bibshort II (Narrow-Pad) black were £119.99, now £83.99

The award winning Pro SL bibshorts are on a big clearance sale on the Endura website. This is the narrow-pad version of the shorts but the wider pad is available in the same deal.

Buy now: Endura Pro SL Bibshorts II from Endura for £83.99

Don’t forget to look back for more fantastic Sunday Trading deals next week.

