Teen cyclist back to pedalling four years after he was left for dead by drink driver

A teenage cyclists is back to pedalling four years after he was left for dead in the road by a drink driver.

Kieran Roberts was 16 years old when he was knocked down by driver Owen Finn in 2016, a crash that left him with severe injuries to his head and neck.

After under-going three life-saving operations and spending nine months in hospital Kiernan, now aged 19, has been able to ride a static bike for the first time, the Metro newspaper reports.

His mum, Marie, said: “Kiernan has always had a positive attitude towards his recovery and has continually focused on what he can achieve rather than focus on what he has lost.”

Kiernan was cycling home from his part-time job at a café in South Cave near Hull when businessman Finn,64, hit him with his Mercedes.

Finn, who was more than two-times over the drink-drive limit, left Kiernan in the middle of the road. He was later sentenced to three years in prison at Hull Crown Court in 2017.

Kiernan was able to return home in 2017, but could barely walk due to his injuries but having undergone extensive physiotherapy, he can now walk and ride a static bike.

He now wants to continue his recovery by riding a bike on a closed circuit away from traffic.

Last month, Cycling Weekly reported on the death of a cyclist and NHS nurse who was hit by a van driver.

James Harrison, 36, was struck as he rode his bike through Edinburgh on the morning of Thursday, June 25.

The dad-of-two was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The crash happened at around 8.45am on Mount Vernon Road in Edinburg, when Mr Harrison was struck by the driver of a Mercedes Sprinter van at the crossroads with Gilmerton Road and Kingston Avenue.

Police said the driver was not injured.