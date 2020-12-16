Tell us: What was your cycling highlight of 2020?

This year has been unexpected to say the least, but we want to know your cycling highlights from 2020.

There was the coronavirus lockdown around the world to contend with, restrictions on exercise in the UK and many European countries, and the cancellation of pro races.

Whether it be your personal highlights on the bike, a new cycling purchase, or maybe even something as simple as a new cycle lane that has made your life easier, we want to know your favourite memory of the year.

Did you hit a new personal best mileage for the year, or maybe you pushed more power than ever before?

Riders may have discovered some exciting new routes in their area, or perhaps tried a new discipline.

Or maybe you’re completely new to cycling and want to share your experiences from your first year on two wheels?

While there are of course personal cycling highlights from the last 12 months that will stick out, for many it’s the pro racing that will be your most memorable experience of the year.

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, all three Grand Tours went ahead, along with the Giro Rosa and the World Championships.

Throughout the season we were treated to some of the most memorable racing in recent years.

>>> Strava stats reveal pandemic sparked enormous exercise boom and huge surge in number of women using the app

We watched Tadej Pogačar crush his rivals in the final time trial at the Tour de France, while Anna van der Breggen won a historic double in the Worlds in Italy.

Was it one of these moments that was your favourite of this bizarre year?

We want to hear from Cycling Weekly readers to hear your personal highlights.

Fill in our survey to share your views for an upcoming article – a selection of the responses will be used online.