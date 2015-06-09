The Boris bikers take on the Hour Record (video)

Rob Holden, who conquered Mount Washington and Mont Ventoux within the cycle hire scheme parameters of New York and London, made his Hour attempt a week before Sir Bradley Wiggins

In October 2013, Rob Holden hired a Boris bike, took it to France, scaled Mont Ventoux and returned it to a South London docking station within 24 hours.

Not content with that, last summer he and his team – logistics man Matt Winstone and Ian Laurie behind the camera – then flew to New York, took a Citibike 400 miles to New Hampshire’s Mount Washington, went up that, brought it back and flew back to London, all in a day and a half.

Their latest stunt, though, might just have been the toughest of all.

On May 29, at the Herne Hill Velodrome, no-one would have been thinking about Sir Bradley Wiggins’s attempt at the Hour Record. This was Rob’s shot at glory on a 23kg Santander Cycle – a machine more than three times heavier than Wiggins’s Pinarello Bolide HR.

Spoiler alert – he didn’t make it. He did, though, set down an immensely creditable mark of 31.29km.

The attempt, like Ventoux, was to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support – the ride up Mount Washington had also been in aid of Livestrong.

The full video of the latest and last in the ‘Boris Boys’ trilogy can be seen here.

To donate, visit their fundraising page here.