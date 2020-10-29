‘Too many people do not feel like they belong in our sport’: How British Cycling plans to close the diversity gap

British Cycling has announced the steps it plans to take to making the sport a more welcoming place.

The national governing body for cycling is undertaking a long-term project to close the diversity gap, because “too many people from black and minority ethnic communities simply do not feel like they belong in our sport.”

With the aim of bringing more people from under-represented groups into cycling, British Cycling will be working with consultants from with diversity organisation Inclusive Employers.

The aim is to get more people from black and minority ethnic groups involved in racing, volunteering, recreation programmes and British Cycling’s own workforce.

British Cycling Business Services Director, Rod Findlay, said: “While we have made great strides as an organisation to tackle the gender gap in our sport in recent years, it remains the case that too many people from black and minority ethnic communities simply do not feel like they belong in our sport, and that is something which we simply must change.

“We are thankful to Inclusive Employers for their support up to this point, and we continue to make good progress on what will be the organisation’s first, long-term diversity strategy, which will be published before the end of this year.

“We cannot fulfil our ambition of becoming a great cycling nation unless our sport is truly reflective of Britain’s diverse communities, and I want to assure our members, workforce and cycling fans everywhere that this will be an integral part of all of our work in the months and years to come.”

BC plans to publish a diversity and inclusion framework in December, with the progress being overseen by an external and independent panel.

Anyone wishing to join the diversity panel can email info@britishcycling.org.uk.

An internal working group at British Cycling will also be set up to work alongside the executive leadership team to try and improve diversity in the workforce.

The steps being taken aim to improve diversity in all forms within cycling, from ethnic diversity to gender, disability and LGBTQ+ representation.