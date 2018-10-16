Trek-Segafredo directeur sportif Steven de Jongh found with severe concussion after crash

The Dutchman’s wife reported him missing and emergency services began searching the area

Trek-Segafredo directeur sportif Steven de Jongh suffered a severe concussion after a crash while out riding in Spain.

De Jongh was reported missing by his wife on Monday after he left for a training ride in the morning and didn’t return.

Emergency services launched a search for the 44-year-old, who was found by rescue helicopter on Monday afternoon.

The details of the crash are unclear, the team said.

A statement from Trek-Segafredo said: “[We are] relieved to announce that DS Steven de Jongh did not sustain more serious injuries other than a concussion in the crash during his training ride today close to Girona, Spain.

“Strava records showed his ride had stopped abruptly in a descent close to La Ganga.

“The local police reacted promptly and started a search operation at that precise spot.

“Late afternoon a helicopter found Steven lying in a ravine, unconscious but with a pulse and breathing.”

De Jongh’s wife Renee posted on Twitter asking for help in finding her husband after he did not return from a ride.

His Strava had stopped recording around 60km into the route and the ride had been uploaded to the site.

The team added: “De Jongh was brought to consciousness by the paramedics and transported to the hospital in Girona, where further examinations shows that he suffers from a severe concussion.

“He complains that ‘everything hurts right now’ but thankfully no broken bones have been revealed.

“As for now, the conditions of the accident still remain unclear.

“We wish Steven a speedy and complete recovery. “

De Jongh is a retired professional who rode for Rabobank, Quick-Step and Sky during his career from 1995 to 2010.

The 44-year-old worked as a directeur sportif with Team Sky before leaving the team for Tinkoff, then joining Trek-Segafredo in 2016.