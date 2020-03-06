Tweets of the week: Coronavirus, Gianni Moscon, Arnaud Démare and more

So…anything happened in cycling this week? No? Good. Service as normal then, I suppose.

The prospect of the coronavirus outbreak taking a sledgehammer to the cycling season obviously pales in comparison to the people who will lose loved ones or their own lives to the virus. However, while the loss of some fantastic bike racing is in the grand scheme of things not that big a deal, it’s still upsetting.

No Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan – San Remo looking increasingly uncertain at the time of writing, and if the situation worsens who knows what else we could lose? It’s not really worth thinking about.

The solution? I couldn’t tell you. For now, let’s just keep scrolling through our newsfeeds, desperate for updates that will probably involve more race-cancelling-based misery, with the odd meme chucked in to lighten the mood ever so slightly.

1. Thomas De Gendt readying himself for retirement by doing what everyone else does on their CV: stretching the truth to breaking point

2. Even in troubled times, memes can make things a bit better

3. It’s funny now but could become reality the way things are going

4. Take this video back in time one year ago and no cycling fan would have any idea what was going on. This year, it makes total sense

5. When the Euskadi riders hear Euskaltel is coming back on board as a sponsor:

6. Rigoberto D-Uran D-Uran (sorry)

7. …

8. Nice

9. You and me both Simon, you and me both

10. Let’s pray the cycling calendar doesn’t end up in tatters for the sole reason that Thomas De Gendt can drink a zillion beers once his season is over

