Tweets of the Week: De Gendt’s legs for sale, Uràn’s hurt rate monitor and Lizzy Banks causing family stress

We’re now heading into the final weekend of the 2020 Tour de France and the Giro Rosa, and finish is in sight for the riders.

But as the fatigue continues to set in, riders are still chasing that most illustrious prize in cycling – that’s right, being included in Tweets of the Week.

Well for 10 lucky tweeters it’s a dream no longer, as we’ve put together our collection of the best social media posts from the last week.

This week we have Thomas De Gendt selling his body parts, another Tour de France bromance, and a fan getting blasted with energy gel.

Check out the tweets of the last week below:

1. Has the Tour de France 2020 been fast? Strava thinks so

2. ‘Slightly used’ may be an understatement

3. Rigoberto Urán’s diet doesn’t sound too appetising

4. ‘Scattered around and suffering quietly’ sums up the Tour for most riders

5. If only we got to see this Giro Rosa moment live on TV

5. One Tour de France fan got a free energy gel, but not in the way you’d think

6. Mikel Landa’s face says it all

7. Tour de France getting sassy on Twitter

8. Which is the best bromance of the Tour? Kwiato and Carapaz, or Quintana and Swift

9. A heartfelt thanks from Luke Rowe

10. What is that nickname about?!

We’ll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.