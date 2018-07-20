Tweets of the week: Peter Sagan, Richie Porte, Thomas De Gendt, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Mathew Hayman, Adam Blythe and Michael Woods.

1. Bike riders come in all shapes and sizes

2. Thomas De Gendt really wasn’t looking forward to the cobbles of stage nine

3. Paris-Roubaix in 49 seconds

4. Great backhanded compliment

5. Adam Blythe getting very little sympathy

6. Michael Woods saying what everyone was thinking with news of BMC Racing’s merger with CCC

7. Forget the World Cup, the French are out on the streets celebrating Julian Alaphilippe being in the polka dot jersey

8. Anyone got a mini pump?

9. There was some great style on show at the start of stage 13

10. When it rains, it pours

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.