Tweets of the Week: Thomas De Gendt’s socks, Orla Walsh training montage, and Cherie Pridham’s big win

Tweets of the Week is back and this time we have some more weird and wonderful insights into the world of pro cycling.

In this week’s edition, the pros react to the 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico, we address Thomas De Gendt’s socks, and Orla Walsh shows us the less glamorous side of track cycling.

Here are just a few of our favourite tweets from the last week in cycling:

1. There is a less glamorous side to elite track racing

2. Kwiatkowski throws a wild card into the Monument debate

3. De Gendt commits a serious cycling crime

4. This photographer chose a slightly risky spot to get the perfect shot

5. Cherie Pridham celebrates her first victory as a WorldTour DS

6. Adam Blythe shares his approach to a perfect TT

7. Gaviria’s new prototype time trial bike

8. De Gendt’s view on cyclists? The slower the better

9. Copy and paste this headline for the entire 2021 season

10. Anyone else wish they were as cool as Daisy?

We’ll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.