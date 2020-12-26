Tweets of the year 2020: Quarantine, the toilet paper challenge and Alaphilippe dancing

This year has been absolutely bizarre, for obvious reasons. The global pandemic has dominated the news since February and that doesn’t look like it’ll change any time soon, but we have had some good from it with some fantastic twittering and instagramming in the world of cycling.

From quarantining life in the UAE to world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), dancing around his house in a rabbit onesie, we have put together some of the very best from the cycling side of social media.

1. Your perfect Covid training programme with Nathan Haas

2. Gregor Mühlberger is how everyone feels in 2020

3. Who can forget the Tour de Quarantine? Edge of your seat stuff

4. Just GVA going back to his footballing roots with the toilet paper challenge… I’m yet to pass one

5. Yeah, we don’t know either… Maybe this was Arnaud Démare’s secret to winning so much this year

6. Just the current world champion dancing in a rabbit onesie.

7. It was very good of Nairo to spare to pro peloton

8. Fair to say Tony was taking his protection above and beyond

9. I wonder if anyone was brave enough to say “you haven’t earned it”

10. Some crazy stuff to get that design

11. What Muppet put this together?

12. Slovenia just turning up to the Grand Tours with that double lightsaber

13. Rumour has it, he’s still finding spines in him now

14. The hotel gym where nearly all of the UAE Tour was quarantined still hasn’t recovered

15. Part of me is disappointed we didn’t get this

16. If you didn’t know what they were trying to say it’d be impossible to guess

17. Peter Sagan puts in a bid for one of the first rockets to Mars

18. One of the most epic ads for a bike race ever

19. Truth

20. Back when Corona was just some beer and a bit of lime