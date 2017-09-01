Tweets of the week: Chris Froome, Annemiek van Vleuten, Chris Boardman and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including Chris Froome, Annemiek van Vleuten, Chris Boardman and Chad Haga.

1. Things finally get hot enough for Chad Haga and Chris Hamilton

2. Lotto-Soudal get their dancing shoes on

3. Amanda Spratt asking the questions we’re all afraid to ask Dutch people.

4. Busy times for Chris Boardman as he starts trying to make walking and cycling in Manchester great again

5. Where’s the feed station?

6. Joe Dombrowski eyes up a lucrative plan to save Cannodale-Drapac

7. Death Star, Race Hub and a bed in the back of a van. Gaining marginally.

8. Let’s hope Jonathan Vaughters and Cannondale-Drapac get a better ending than Braveheart…

9. Bit awkward.

Massive faux pa of the weekend: turning up to a TT on my own with a back-zip skinsuit. Getting a stranger to help me into it was a bit like the awkward hug at the end of naked attraction. A post shared by Elinor Barker (@elinorbarker) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

10. Who says cycling needs dedicated and planned nutrition?