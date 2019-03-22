Tweets of the week: Ryan Mullen, Alex Dowsett, Luke Rowe and more

The best social media posts from across the cycling world this week

As we all know, cyclists and social media are often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some that caught our eye this week, including ones from Phil Gaimon, Ellen van Dijk and Ed Laverack.

1. Well we didn’t want to say but…

2. This time next year, energy cocoa spread will be a thing all the cycling nutrition companies will be jumping on.

3. Waffle iron > trophy, medal or any type of jersey.

4. I think we can be sure the tan is at the forefront of Ryan’s mind.

5. Expect to see this celebration gracing the podium next time Alaphilippe wins a race, which will probably be any day now.

6. At this moment in time, everyone’s timeline is just as varied.

7. Not sure whether Greg Van Avermaet is actually enjoying this swing or is in genuine pain?

8. “Make sure you catch my good side”

9. Phil Gaimon’s grandma may well be preparing for a no deal Brexit or could just be a genius.

10. There are epic rides, and then there are ‘riding the length of a country’ epic rides.

We’ll back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media.