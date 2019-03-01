Tweets of the week: Sir Bradley Wiggins, Ryan Mullen, Roy Curvers and more

The best social media posts from around cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and social media are often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some that caught our eye this week, including ones from Callum Skinner, Helen Wyman and Philippe Gilbert.

1. Well, how else are you meant to keep warm when climbing a mountain? Do a wheelie of course.

2. I wonder what is less stressful, retirement or the start of the first few minutes of the Cyclocross World Championships?

3. When you’ve got a time trial at 11 but your GCSEs at 12

4. In the words of Severus Snape: “10 points off Trek-Segafredo for being a smart arse.”

5. Unfortunately for Adam, there was only ever going to be one winner here.

6. Drifting on a track with no brakes in a bunch at over 50km/h… no big deal.

7. The most loyal of team-mates.

8. Count the stage, race, monument and Grand Tour wins in this photo.

9. The struggle has been real for Tao for his entire life and now this comes up.

10. ‘Make sure you catch me on my good side’

We’ll back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media.