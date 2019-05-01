Wiggins to take on analyst role as part of Eurosport’s Giro d’Italia 2019 coverage

Sir Bradley Wiggins will join a host of experts commentating on the Giro d’Italia, when it kicks off later this month.

Wiggins is one of a line-up of former cyclists including Alberto Contador and Juan Antonio Flecha.

Flecha will be reporting live from the race, with former winner Contador taking on a role as analyst, joined by five-time Olympic gold medallist Wiggins.

The former Team Sky rider is working with the channel elsewhere too, with the ‘Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport‘ podcast extended to a 20-show programme for 2019.

Commenting on his new role, former Tour de France winner Wiggins said: “I am excited to be working for Eurosport at the Giro. Eurosport is the go-to destination for the best races throughout the season and I am looking forward to giving my own, unfiltered views during the Giro.”

The channel aims to bring what it calls ‘an unrivalled 360-degree editorial offer’, with new features including a series of ’60 Second Pro’ short films starring riders such as Tom Dumoulin, Simon Yates and Matteo Trentin.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Eurosport will also play a 30-minute ‘Giro Extra’ show after each stage finish, highlighting the best of the day’s action.

Emir Osmanbegovic, SVP Sports Content & Production at Eurosport, said: “Our coverage will feature the best and biggest names in the sport across Europe and we will deliver cycling fans the depth of coverage they deserve.”

Making his own predictions for the race, he added: “With the three ITT [individual time trials], you think that would favour Tom Dumoulin. You obviously have Egal Bernal as well who is fresh on the back of his Paris-Nice victory – he is an immense talent who I am sure will win the Giro one day. It’s going to be a fantastic race and it’s probably the best race to watch of them all. I’ll go for Simon Yates, with Bernal as the dark horse.”

Eurosport will screen the first grand tour of the season live in 89 markets and territories across Europe, mainland Asia and Asia-Pacific regions.