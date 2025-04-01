'Like a horror movie with a happy ending': how one rider's run-in with a thief came good after his bike was returned in pieces

Zsolt Lokodi's stolen bike was given back to him in bits – but a new one is on the way

Zsolt Lodoki, Salt Flat Bolivia
(Image credit: Zsolt Lokodi)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

One round-the-world bikepacking odyssey turned into something with notes of horror movie after a cyclist's bike was stolen in Argentina.

After his Surly Long Haul trucker went missing from a hotel garage, Zsolt Lokodi was reunited with it three days later thanks to the efforts of local police. However, it was not quite the reunion he had hoped for – Lokodi's bike had been sawn into pieces.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

