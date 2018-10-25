Enve brings out a new G Series gravel bar and fork

More gravel-specific hardware from the premium component brand

G Series bars

Enve says that its new G Series carbon laminate bar is wide everywhere, with ergonomically shaped cross-sections. As is typical with gravel bike bars, there’s a flare to the drops, in Enve’s case an extra 12cm over the width at the hoods. The drops are designed so that you can either keep your hands low or place them higher up when you want to use the brake levers and shifters.

According to Enve’s Jake Pantone: “We tested nearly all the handlebars on the market that have been classified for use on gravel or cross bikes and simply began making a list of what we liked and disliked. We collectively agreed that we needed more width on top, and that having flare in the drops provides real control and confidence when done properly.”

Enve has aimed for comfort and vibration damping with its design. It’s also geared it to electronic shifting and made sure that there’s enough room to fit lights, clip-on extensions and other paraphernalia you might want off road. The G Series bar is available in widths from 42cm up to 48cm and dollar price is $350.

G Series fork

Alongside the new G Series bars, the G Series fork is prupose built for off road riding. It has a 50mm rake and enough clearance to take tyres up to 50mm diameter. In addition, there are mounts for mudguards and flat mount brake tabs. Enve quotes a weight of 520g. US retail price will be $550.

The G Series bar and fork are designed to match up with Enve’s latest G23 and G27 gravel bike wheelsets for an increasingly gravel-oriented Enve component spec.