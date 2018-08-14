Kona launches Libre multisurface bike

Two spec options including a choice of 650b or 700c wheels

At the heart of the Kona Libre, launched today, is a brand new carbon frameset. Kona says that it has characteristics of the brand’s existing Sutra and Rove models. It’s designed to perform well both on tarmac and when riding trails, with the versatility to take on adventure rides as well as gravel and other surfaces.

The Libre frameset is paired with Kona’s new Verso Carbon Touring fork, which is designed to accept mudguards as well as a front rack for heavy duty touring. It’s one of the few carbon forks out there that has this degree of versatility.

The Kona Libre follows the modern trend with all-surface bikes, with clearance for both 700c and 650b wheels, with the requisite wide tyres. There are also mounts for four bottles, for those really long, hot rides.

Top spec is the Libre DL. This comes with Easton EA70AX Disc 700c adventure road wheels and SRAM Force 1 single ring groupset.

The lower spec Libre comes with a double ring Shimano 105 groupset and WTB tubeless ready 650b wheelset.

The Libre comes in sizes from 46 to 55cm. Kona has already shown the Libre at Sea Otter and Eurobike, ahead of the launch today. And Kona-sponsored world solo 24 hour MTB champion Cory Wallace rode the Libre at the 200 mile Dirty Kanza gravel bike race in early June. There’s a link to the story of his ride here.

Wallace finished Dirty Kanza in 14th place, despite a succession of flats, which meant that he needed to come back from hundreds of places down the field.