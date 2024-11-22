Lionel Messi could be launching a custom bike priced over €10,000 in 2025

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will reportedly collaborate with an unnamed pro to launch the new bike

Lionel Messi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Argentinian football great Lionel Messi is reportedly set to launch his own customised bicycle next year as he gets set to put investment into the cycling industry.

Messi, who is widely considered to be one of the best male footballers of all time, is said to be a big fan of cycling as a sport and hobby, and has often been pictured on bike rides in Miami with his son. The 37-year-old is currently based in the Florida city as he plays for American team Inter Miami after a career which saw him play for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

