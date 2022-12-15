CW Live: Astana makes bid for Mark Cavendish; Is Tom Pidcock ‘a little nonchalant’?; the 97-year old Tour yellow jersey holder

Refresh

Astana makes a move for Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Yong Teck Lim / Getty)

Astana Qazaqstan has made a move for Mark Cavendish’s signature for 2023.

According to a report on Cycling Weekly sister site CyclingNews, team manager Alexander Vinokourov has spoken to the Manxman in an attempt to broker a deal.

"I gave him a phone call saying if he was free then we could talk,” he told the site. “It's true he's what? 35 or 36? [37 - Ed.] but what really matters is if he's motivated. I won the Olympic Games when I was nearing 40."

But he was keen to caution that a complete deal was still some way from being realised.

Apparently the Kazakh’s kids Alexandre and Nicolas, who race in the Astana Qazaqstan team, are big Cavendish fans. "They told me, Dad, try to sign him," Vinokourov said.

Just on the off chance you’ve not been following the Cavendish signature soap opera let me get you up to speed.

He was set to sign for B&B Hotels-KTM but then the big money sponsorship expected for that team fell through, what came first the lack of sponsorship or the lack of Cavendish isn’t quite clear. Anyway the whole squad, then collapsed in short order.

Since then there have been reports of links to various teams including Human Powered Health, Groupama-FDJ (very briefly) and even British Continental level squad Saint Piran made overtures to the Manxman.

Earlier this week fellow Isle of Man resident and long-standing friend Peter Kennaugh told the Never Strays Far podcast that Cavendish definitely had a team for 2023.

But Cavendish’s agent has remained tight-lipped, we’ve called him numerous times, on all these. Wherever he’s going - or even if he’s retiring - Cavendish seems keen to keep the cycling world waiting for that confirmation.