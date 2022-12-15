CW Live: Astana makes bid for Mark Cavendish; Is Tom Pidcock ‘a little nonchalant’?; the 97-year old Tour yellow jersey holder

Welcome to Thursday's live blog where I, Vern Pitt, will be taking you through al lthe news that's out and about in the world of cycling today.
It's also new issue day here at Cycling Weekly and this week's is a bumper review of the year. We've got interviews with Geraint Thomas; Ned Boulting on Mark Cavendish's scintillating National Championship road race win; the story of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's naked phone call with the King of the Belgians; and much, much more.
Astana makes a move for Mark Cavendish
Astana Qazaqstan has made a move for Mark Cavendish’s signature for 2023.
According to a report on Cycling Weekly sister site CyclingNews, team manager Alexander Vinokourov has spoken to the Manxman in an attempt to broker a deal.
"I gave him a phone call saying if he was free then we could talk,” he told the site. “It's true he's what? 35 or 36? [37 - Ed.] but what really matters is if he's motivated. I won the Olympic Games when I was nearing 40."
But he was keen to caution that a complete deal was still some way from being realised.
Apparently the Kazakh’s kids Alexandre and Nicolas, who race in the Astana Qazaqstan team, are big Cavendish fans. "They told me, Dad, try to sign him," Vinokourov said.
Just on the off chance you’ve not been following the Cavendish signature soap opera let me get you up to speed.
He was set to sign for B&B Hotels-KTM but then the big money sponsorship expected for that team fell through, what came first the lack of sponsorship or the lack of Cavendish isn’t quite clear. Anyway the whole squad, then collapsed in short order.
Since then there have been reports of links to various teams including Human Powered Health, Groupama-FDJ (very briefly) and even British Continental level squad Saint Piran made overtures to the Manxman.
Earlier this week fellow Isle of Man resident and long-standing friend Peter Kennaugh told the Never Strays Far podcast that Cavendish definitely had a team for 2023.
But Cavendish’s agent has remained tight-lipped, we’ve called him numerous times, on all these. Wherever he’s going - or even if he’s retiring - Cavendish seems keen to keep the cycling world waiting for that confirmation.
Is Tom Pidcock ‘a little nonchalant’?
Eurosport cyclo-cross analyst Thijs van Amerongen has said Tom Pidcock may be “a little nonchalant” at the start of cyclo-cross races.
Speaking after the World Champion had come third behind winner Wout van Aert at the Dublin World Cup race at the weekend, van Amerongen told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad: “What strikes me is that he is so lax in the start. You can't tell me that he can't start anymore, but he only has bad starts, so he always has to come back.
“Each time he enters the field in twentieth or worse, starting on the second row. Of course he is not as explosive as Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, but he should be able to make better starts. It's like he's being a little nonchalant.”
He added that the Brit doesn’t seem disappointed when he loses.
Pidcock has a string of races still left on his cyclo-cross calendar but is undecided on whether he'll race the World Championship as he wants to be in good shape for the classics season.
But my colleague Tom Thewlis spoke to an analyst yesterday who thinks he can defend the rainbow jersey he won last year without compromising his road season.
Happy 97th birthday to Jacques Marinelli
Let's wish a happy birthday to Jacques Marinelli the oldest living holder of the yellow jersey who is 97 today.
🎂 Happy birthday to the earliest living holder of the Yellow Jersey: 🇫🇷 Jacques Marinelli (97 today) - he took it all the way back in 1949.🎂 Très joyeux anniversaire à 🇫🇷 Jacques Marinelli (97 ans), plus ancien porteur du Maillot Jaune encore vivant, c'était en 1949. pic.twitter.com/cJlLjtAVxBDecember 15, 2022
