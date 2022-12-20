CW LIVE: Mathieu van der Poel spotted on prototype Canyon; Dylan van Baarle and Annemiek van Vleuten Dutch cyclists of the year

Good morning. There are just eleven days left in 2022, and we still don't know where Mark Cavendish is going to sign for next year. It's also just five days until Christmas, so it would be a nice present from him and his future team,
Astana, if they just came out and announced it.
This time of year is rife with bike testing, as manufacturers send new models to team training camps to get some time out on the open road with star riders and get some honest feedback.
Mathieu van der Poel was photographed last week - in pictures uploaded by himself - riding a blacked out bike without branding, suggesting it is something new from Alpecin-Fenix's sponsors Canyon.
It could be a prototype bike, or possibly just a different version of the Aeroad model he currently uses.
The photos of Van der Poel on the bike appeared briefly on his teammate, Gianni Vermeersch's Instagram and in a Strava activity by Van der Poel but have since been removed.
The frame looks quite similar to the Aeroad, with a couple of tweaks.
Our friends at Cyclingnews (opens in new tab) reported that there appears to be a change in the frame at the junction of the top tube and seat tube area with the pictures showing some extra material in this area. The head tube also looks slightly different – appearing slightly thinner and having some sort of aero profiling at the bottom of the head tube. The tyres on the bike also look to be higher volume and at least a 28mm size than the ones Van der Poel would usually use on the road.
Canyon told WielerFlits (opens in new tab) that the frame is a prototype and "something we are working on".
Annemiek van Vleuten and Dylan van Baarle chosen as Dutch cyclists of the year
Annemiek van Vleuten and Dylan van Baarle were chosen as the cyclists of the year in the Netherlands on Monday.
Van Vleuten won the Giro d'Italia Donne, the Tour de France Femmes, the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta and the World Championships in a record-breaking year, and so was awarded the Keetie van Oosten-Hage Trophy for a fourth time.
Van Baarle, meanwhile, won Paris-Roubaix and came second at the Tour of Flanders, and so was given the Gerrit Schulte Trophy for the first time. His compatriot Mathieu van der Poel might have won Flanders and worn pink at the Giro d'Italia, but it was Van Baarle who won.
The awards were voted for by the Dutch Trade Union of Professional Cyclists (VVBW) and the public, who were allowed to vote via WielerFlits (opens in new tab).
