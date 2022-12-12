CW LIVE: Is the love affair between Geraint Thomas and Oakley no more? Ineos Grenadiers to partner with SunGod for coming season; British team boss makes pitch for Mark Cavendish's signature and Tadej Pogačar's shiny new Colnago

Refresh

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR GERAINT THOMAS' TRADEMARK OAKLEY SHADES?! (Image credit: Getty Images) Throughout his career Geraint Thomas has become synonymous with his trademark white Oakley sunglasses. Although will the Welshman be wearing his white Oakley's next season? This afternoon Ineos Grenadiers, Thomas' team, announced a new long term partnership with British eyewear brand SunGod which will begin in 2023. The new partnership will see Thomas and his Ineos teammates sporting SunGod shades on the roads of Europe next year as they go head to head with UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma at various races. Rod Ellingworth, deputy team principal of Ineos Grenadiers said: “INEOS Grenadiers is a performance-led team so we pride ourselves on working with the most forward-thinking, agile and performance-driven partners – that’s why we’ve chosen SunGod as our new, long-term eyewear partner. Their product quality and commitment to continuously raising the industry bar is excellent and we’re really excited by the pipeline of innovative products we will develop together." (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

REMCO'S RAINBOW JERSEY LOOKS THE BUSINESS! If you want to check out some more shots of Remco Evenepoel's new rainbow jersey, head on over to the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Twitter feed to see more. Evenepoel won the world road title in emphatic fashion in Wollongong, Australia and is certainly going to look the part thanks to Castelli in 2023. This 🌈 jersey of @EvenepoelRemco is just 🔥Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/NcUxgC5GIeDecember 12, 2022 See more

WILL PRIMOZ ROGLIC RIDE THE GIRO D'ITALIA? IT'S TOO SOON TO SAY ACCORDING TO THE MAN HIMSELF (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic is still unsure as to whether he will ride the Tour de France or Giro d'Italia in 2023. The Slovenian rider has only just returned to training on the road following on from shoulder surgery in October. He is currently at a Jumbo-Visma team training camp in Denia, Spain, but any decisions on his Grand Tour plans for next year are unlikely to be finalised before the new year. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab), Roglic is looking to return to racing in March at the earliest. “I don’t know when I’ll get back to racing, maybe in March. I’m very far behind,” he said. “2023 is a mystery: I don’t know if I’ll do the Giro or the Tour or the Vuelta, there’s no point in saying it. "In January, we’ll understand more. I’ll certainly do a totally different programme, with fewer races in spring, and I’ll be better for the summer.” Roglic underwent bone graft surgery in October to address a longstanding shoulder issue which has seen him suffer multiple dislocations. He dislocated his shoulder in a crash at the Tour de France this year, and suffered the same injury after a crash in the final stage of Paris-Nice in 2021.

ICYMI: BRITISH UCI CONTINENTAL TEAM MAKE PITCH FOR MARK CAVENDISH'S SIGNATURE (Image credit: Getty Images) Ricci Pascoe, general manager of UK based UCI Continental team Saint Piran, has said that Mark Cavendish would be "welcomed with open arms" by the team should he find himself short of a ride next season.



Cavendish is still without a place on a team next season after leaving Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl. He was heavily linked all summer to the now defunct B & B Hotels-KTM squad. With B & B's demise, Pascoe has said that Cavendish would be welcomed by the Cornish team if it could help him achieve his Tour de France dream. “I would obviously welcome him with open arms if the chance was there,” Pascoe said. “Who wouldn’t make space to take riders of that quality?” “Cavendish is a bike rider first and foremost and we’re all in the sport because we’re bike fans. I’d gladly give him a space if it meant he could keep turning his legs for a month, six months, whatever. Although he should be riding the Tour de France, end of story.” Cavendish is currently tied with Eddy Merkcx on 34 stage wins at the Tour which is the all time record. Next year he'll be hoping to land a 35th win which would see him pass Merckx in the standings.

TOM PIDCOCK STILL UNSURE IF HE'LL RIDE THE CROSS' WORLDS (Image credit: Getty Images) Tom Pidcock has said that he's still unsure if he will ride the cyclo-cross world championships next February, and look to defend the rainbow jersey he won in Fayetteville, USA in January. The championships take place next year in Hoogerheide, the Netherlands. Pidcock is aiming for a strong start to his classics campaign on the road, so has said that balancing both may not be possible. After finishing third at the Dublin round of the cyclo-cross world cup on Sunday, Pidcock said that he would "probably not" defend his world title. “Probably not, but not definitely. I don’t know,” he said. “The ‘cross season I want to be at a good level, enjoy it and get the benefits from it, but I want to use that to go into the road season with a good base,” he added.

NEW COLNAGO V4RS UNVEILED - IS THIS THE BIKE THAT WILL HELP TADEJ POGACAR RECLAIM THE TOUR DE FRANCE? (Image credit: Colnago) Colnago has launched the V4RS, the successor to the double Tour de France-winning Colnago V3RS. The new all-rounder lightweight aero bike was tested by Tadej Pogačar (opens in new tab) and the UAE Emirates team through 2022 in five different carbon layup configurations and was provisionally named ‘Prototipo (opens in new tab). Now the Italian brand has settled on a final version that’s ready for the team’s 2023 campaign, as well as that of women's WorldTour team UAE Team ADQ, and also of course for the market. Norwegian designer Torgny Fjeldskaar, who has led design teams at Cannondale and BMC and has the original SystemSix and the Teammachine in his portfolio, was drafted in to help with the new machine. Read more about the new Colnago and the testing the new V4RS went through.

REMCO EVENEPOEL'S 2023 WORLD CHAMPIONS JERSEY REVEALED (Image credit: Wout Beel) Remco Evenepoel has been pictured training in his new Castelli made 2023 Soudal Quick-Step jersey for 2023. He will also ride a white S-Works bike, featuring dashes of the colours of the rainbow jersey next season, similarly to when his teammate Julian Alaphilippe wore the rainbow jersey for the past two seasons. Evenepoel will pair his new jersey with black shorts to complete the classic look. In a short video released by his team, Evenepoel shared his thoughts on getting to wear the new Castelli jersey next season. “I can be really happy and proud to wear this jersey so early in my professional career. I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I know it’s going to be a special year, with a lot of pressure and a different type of racing with the jersey. But I’m just going to let everything come to me and just try to deal with it as relaxed as possible and enjoy this jersey for the upcoming season. That’s the best thing I can do, go with the flow.”