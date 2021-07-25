Lizzie Deignan rues marking and too many motorbikes as heat blunts attacks in Tokyo Olympics women's road race
The Brit finished 11th after being caught 'between a rock and a hard place'
By Jonny Long
Lizzie Deignan endured a frustrating Tokyo Olympics women's road race, finishing 11th after a hot day out where bizarre tactics reigned supreme.
The Brit says she was marked by her rivals, not allowed the freedom to try something, and that the riders who could attack were aided by too many motorbikes helping to draft them up the road.
"Unfortunately I was between a rock and a hard place. Anna [Shackley] did a great job while she could, she should be really proud of her effort, but mid-way through I was on my own but also marked. I didn’t have that freedom of a solo rider. Tactically I think I did the right thing, it just didn’t go my way," Deignan told the BBC after the race.
"It’s a weird race. Although there are small teams, there are weird agendas between teams. It’s also because the race was so hot and humid that all the moves were a bit blunted," Deignan added. "There wasn’t that same spark. Everyone knew that if they went into the red they’d never come back from it in this kind of weather. It was a defensive race but still really hard.
"It was incredibly frustrating to be in my position. Every time someone made a move off the front, they were literally motor-pacing away from me. The motorbikes - there were too many. There were way too many motorbikes."
The specifics of the race aside, Deignan is just grateful to have been able to compete at the Olympics despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"I’m old enough to know that that’s the way sport goes sometimes. Obviously I’m really disappointed but I have the perspective that I’ve put myself in a position to be here, I had a great team behind me, and we’ve had a pandemic, and we’ve still had an Olympics. There’s so much to be thankful for, to even race here."
