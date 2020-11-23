Look 765 gravel range for 2021 launches

Look has launched its 765 gravel range for the 2021 model year. With a lightweight RS frame, a more affordable non-RS model and a Fazua Evation-powered E-765, the French brand says the new bikes “encapsulate the versatility that defines the gravel discipline.”

>>> Best gravel bikes

The 765, which started life as a sportive bike, has been refocused for the growing popularity of gravel and is now a dedicated gravel platform that Look says is for “weekend warriors, gravel purists or seasoned racers in search of marginal gains.”

Gravel-specific carbon lay-up

For the flagship 765 Gravel RS, Look developed a new carbon lay-up that it says maximises pedalling performance while preserving ride comfort. This was done by optimising fibre orientations with a specific combination of carbon.

As for the frame design itself, Look says it designed the seatstays with two deflection points that enabled a 15 per cent increase in the natural compliance of the carbon. By flattening the tube, its vertical movement could be improved while increasing its lateral rigidity in order to filter shock while increasing traction and control on rough terrain, without increasing the frame’s weight, according to Look, which it quotes as 1.2kg – 200g lighter than the non-RS 765 – with all-up weight of the medium in the above build a claimed 8.5kg.

Tyre clearance

The 765 Gravel – as is common with the current generation of gravel bikes – is designed to be used with 650b wheels for more rugged riding or 700C for more speed on road via a dropped driveside chainstay. It has clearance for 700x40C or 2.1in 650B tyres.

Direct Drive Concept

Look says an integrated stem is designed to complement the frame’s aesthetic and to be both lightweight and rigid to ensure precise bike handling. This ‘Direct Drive Concept’ enables the simultaneous development of all steering components (fork, headset, stem and handlebars) to ensure that there is no apparent loss of rigidity in the cockpit.

>>> Should your next bike be a gravel bike?

It looks much more conventional than the radical stems Look has designed in the past – the 675 of 2012 was a sportive bike with geometry that was virtually designed around the ‘slammed’ integrated Direct Drive A stem, while two decades earlier the iconic adjustable Look Ergostem revolutionised a generation of track bikes.

Look E-765 Gravel

Look says the E-765 Gravel weighs 13.9kg on average, with the weight achieved thanks to the compact 250W Fazua motor assembly which it says does not exceed 4.6kg, combined with the light weight of the carbon.

As with other e-bikes, the Look E-765 enables riders to reach an assisted speed of 25kph. There are four available modes: zero assistance; two intermediate modes with respective power ratings of 125W and 250W, and a final ‘rocket’ mode with a maximum power of 400W. Look says an average range of 86 kilometres has been recorded for mixed use, while this figure is 32km in the mountains and 53km for urban riding. The battery and drivepack are removable for saving weight in non-assisted riding.

There are a variety of build and colour options available for all three models with pricing starting at £2,990.