Mathieu van der Poel reiterates desire to ride Giro d'Italia: 'Everyone always says that you get better from a Grand Tour, so I’m curious'

Mathieu van der Poel has reiterated his plans to ride the Giro d'Italia in May, suggesting the Grand Tour will help him to become an even more accomplished rider.

Van der Poel's one and only Grand Tour appearance came last year at the Tour de France. He rode in the opening eight stages the 2021 edition, winning the second stage to Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan.

He also spent six of those stages in the yellow jersey, but failed to start the ninth day as he turned his attention to the Olympics mountain bike race.

But while the 27-year-old didn't seem too interested by the Grand Tours earlier in his career, it seems Van der Poel is planning to complete all three weeks in Italy. Speaking to WielerFlits after Paris-Roubaix, he suggested now is the perfect time for him to experience the Giro and ultimately help him develop as a rider.

"The Giro is a race that appeals to me," Van der Poel said. "I think it will definitely be good for me in the future, to do a Grand Tour for my evolution as a rider. Especially when you see what a spring I've ridden now. That was not very extensive.

“The Giro might give me a little more base and make me just a little stronger, make the engine just a little bigger," he added. "That’s something I still need to work on.

“I haven’t ridden a Grand Tour yet, even though I’m 27-years-old. Everyone always says that you get better from a Grand Tour, so I’m curious.”

The Dutchman started his season just last month with a third-place finish at Milan-San Remo, but his delay to action hasn't impacted negatively on his performances. Since the opening Monument, Van der Poel has won both Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Tour of Flanders, and finished fourth at Amstel Gold Race and ninth at Paris-Roubaix.

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali is the only stage race he has competed in this season, but now he is focussing his attention on the Giro d'Italia, which gets underway in Budapest, Hungary, on May 6.

Before Van der Poel had competed in a race last month, reports suggested he would ride Coppi e Bartali, Dwars door Vlaanderen, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, ahead of a potential Giro d'Italia appearance. He then told Dutch newspaper AD about his desire to make his debut at the Giro in May, which he has reiterated once again.