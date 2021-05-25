Mountain stage of Giro d'Italia 2021 changed due to cable car crash
The incident happened on Sunday with the peloton taking a moment of silence before start stage 16 of the race
Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia 2021 has been changed due to a cable car crash on Sunday (May 25), to keep fans away from the accident site and to keep potential Covid-19 cases away.
The stage was due to go over the Mattarone climb in the middle of the stage, where the tragic incident happened. 14 people lost their lives, one child survived with serious injuries. Therefore the race organisers and other groups involved in the region have agreed upon a new route for the stage, removing the mountain.
In a press release the race organisers said: "The Giro d'Italia Race Direction - following the tragic events of last Sunday that involved the Mottarone Cableway - and in agreement with the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Piedmont Region and all the other institutions concerned, have decided to modify the route of Stage 19 of the Corsa Rosa."
This comes after pressure from the Turin regional council, reported in Varese Noi: "It is advisable to avoid the passage of the Giro d'Italia, in order to keep curious and possibly infected people with the coronavirus at a distance.
"In any case, at this moment of mourning."
New stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia 2021 profile
The stage was originally designed to celebrate the world time trial champion, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), in his home region and will still take place in the same region, just over slightly different roads.
The original stage from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera was 176km long, taking in three difficult climbs, including the Mattarone. But not the route, which starts and finishes in the same place is 166km long with the smaller Alpe Agogna being added.
This comes after stage 16 was altered due to extreme weather conditions, taking out two mountain passes of the Passo Fedaia and Passo Pordoi, which both hit over 2000 metres in altitude with temperatures around freezing.
-
-
Chris Froome on dominance of young riders: ‘15-year-olds can get on Strava and see how Tour de France winners are training’
Froome shares his thoughts on how data has contributed to the rise of young stars
By Jonny Long •
-
'The war is far from over' at the Giro d'Italia 2021, according to Romain Bardet
The French rider looks to be set for a big push towards the podium spots in the final week of the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'The war is far from over' at the Giro d'Italia 2021, according to Romain Bardet
The French rider looks to be set for a big push towards the podium spots in the final week of the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Egan Bernal: The plan was to be conservative, but when I’m at the front I like to attack
The Giro d’Italia 2021 leader also shared his thoughts on the Tour de France, Olympics and the Vuelta a España
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Remco Evenepoel vows to work for João Almeida in the final week of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The Belgian lost 24 minutes as his Portuguese team-mate moved into 10th overall
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five things to look out for in week three of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The race is far from over and we still have some huge stages to come - keep an eye out for these moments
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
'Despite the changes it was an epic ride' - Pros react to brutal shortened stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Riders battled through horrific conditions over the 153km route
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'Let's end this Giro d'Italia and then open a debate on where cycling is going nowadays': Vegni speaks out after stage 16 is shortened
The head of RCS said that cycling needed to be 'refounded' due to UCI's 'wrong rules'
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giro d'Italia: George Bennett carries musette over the Passo Giau to finish 14th on stage 16
George Bennett kept hold of his musette over the top of the Passo Giau as he finished 14th on the queen stage of the Giro d'Italia
By Jonny Long •
-
'Podium still within reach' for Simon Yates who accepts Giro d'Italia victory is beyond him now
Simon Yates concedes fighting for the maglia rosa and will now aim for the podium at the Giro d'Italia after losing time on stage 16
By Jonny Long •