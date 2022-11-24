Nairo Quintana says 'keep calm', he’s got a team for next season

After weeks of uncertainty about his future, Nairo Quintana has confirmed that he has found a team for the 2023 road season.

The Colombian announced his exit from Arkéa-Samsic last month, six weeks after he was disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France after returning two positive blood samples for the painkiller tramadol.

Speaking to Colombian publication AS (opens in new tab) at the launch of his new café on Wednesday, Quintana revealed that he has joined a new team for next season. “We have to keep calm, though,” he said. “Later on I’ll tell you about the decisions I’ve taken and what will happen with my future.”

Asked if his new team competes at WorldTour level, Quintana dodged the question. “Later on we’ll comment on everything to do with the team and my career,” he said, before adding that he'll meet Arkéa-Samsic in races "as rivals".

Earlier this week, the two-time Grand Tour winner told Colombian outlet EFE that he will be competing on the WorldTour next season.

“The idea is to stay motivated to win races and represent my country,” he said. “That’s what I have in mind. I’ll carry on strongly and next year I’ll be there in the big ones.

“Next year for sure you’re going to see Nairo Quintana on screen competing in one of your favourite races.”

A number of WorldTour teams have already denied rumours of signing the Colombian, with AG2R Citroën, Astana-Qazaqstan and Bahrain-Victorious all ruling out a possible move. Of course, Quintana could sign for one of cycling's ProTeams, who often receive invites to compete in WorldTour races.

Earlier this month, the UCI’s decision to disqualify the former Arkéa-Samsic rider from the 2022 Tour de France was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Quintana maintains, however, that he has never used tramadol, a substance due to be banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) from 2024.

In a video shared on Twitter (opens in new tab), the Colombian said: “With pride I can say that, throughout my long sporting career, I've been through more than 300 anti-doping controls, which makes more or less three a month, and I've never had any problem with doping.

“I have many reasons to not do it and to have not taken this product. Sadly, the CAS result came out like this."