New documentary series to shine spotlight on custom bike builders and the reviving craftsmanship
Hunt Wheel's Frame by Frame takes an in-depth look at how top frame builders found their calling and what it takes to forge a truly custom bike frame
In an era dominated by carbon superbikes, engineered for aerodynamics, minimal weight and speed, handmade bicycles are experiencing a remarkable comeback. Shows like MADE and Bespoked draw hundreds of builders and thousands of visitors, proving that the art of, and love for, handmade bike building is alive and well.
These custom-crafted bikes offer a unique blend of artistry, functionality and individuality that appeals to those seeking a deeper connection between rider and machine. And the artists shaping these dream machines from raw materials are often as unique as the bikes themselves. A new documentary series by Hunt Wheels puts some of these builders in the spotlight and brings viewers inside the world of bike building.
The three-part video series Frame by Frame gives an in-depth look at each builder's past and what brought them to frame building. It also provides behind-the-scenes details about the process and vision behind each build.
“By highlighting these builders, Hunt aims to inspire cyclists to appreciate the craftsmanship behind their rides and to foster a deeper connection within the cycling culture,” Hunt Wheels said in a statement. “The series will feature a diverse range of builders from around the globe, from established legends to passionate newcomers making waves in the industry.”
The first video features Rubén Duran of Madrid's Rizzo Cycles and will make its debut screening on October 18 at Bespoked Dresden and on Hunt Wheels’ YouTube and social media channels starting October 21.
Duran began his professional career as a sound engineer and is now a self-taught frame builder, honing his skills over the past nine years by drawing inspiration from Italian frame building experts and his own passion for the sport.
Duran combines his love of traditional frame-building skills with modern techniques, such as leveraging 3D printing for additives and studying the nuances of the materials he uses on his bikes, to provide the best bike possible for the customer.
In the trailer for his video, he mentions that the original plan was to build just one custom bike for himself. However, his curiosity soon took over, leading him to create multiple custom bikes. This journey, he says, has taken him on a "rollercoaster of emotions," introducing him to new friendships, challenges, and skills to learn and eventually master.
The Spaniard uses steel and titanium as his mediums of choice and says his focus is on “performance and quality, without losing appreciation for the finer details.”
Today, Duran has created more than 100 custom frames and each one is like a child to Duran.
“Each frame is… made to measure for riders seeking a truly personalized cycling experience and a one-of-a-kind piece,” Duran says on his website. “From the graceful lines of steel to the lightweight resilience of titanium, I pour my heart into every frame.”
Duran’s Frame by Frame video is just one of a handful that Hunt Wheels will release, one-by-one over the final months of 2024 and the first months of 2025. Cycling enthusiasts can look forward to a video about U.K.-based frame builder Viola Townsend of Sideways Bikes, next.
Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast.
