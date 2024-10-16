New documentary series to shine spotlight on custom bike builders and the reviving craftsmanship

Hunt Wheel's Frame by Frame takes an in-depth look at how top frame builders found their calling and what it takes to forge a truly custom bike frame

Rubén Duran of Rizzo Cycles leans over his workbench from the side as he works on a custom steel and titanium bike frame.
(Image credit: Hunt Wheels)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

In an era dominated by carbon superbikes, engineered for aerodynamics, minimal weight and speed, handmade bicycles are experiencing a remarkable comeback. Shows like MADE and Bespoked draw hundreds of builders and thousands of visitors, proving that the art of, and love for, handmade bike building is alive and well.

These custom-crafted bikes offer a unique blend of artistry, functionality and individuality that appeals to those seeking a deeper connection between rider and machine. And the artists shaping these dream machines from raw materials are often as unique as the bikes themselves. A new documentary series by Hunt Wheels puts some of these builders in the spotlight and brings viewers inside the world of bike building.

