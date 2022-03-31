On-board footage shows Alexey Lutsenko's Mount Teide crash

Alexey Lutsenko has shared on-board footage of the training crash he was involved in last Saturday, where he suffered a broken collarbone and shoulder.

While descending Mount Teide in Tenerife, the Kazakhstani rider, who was using a time trial bike at the time, lost his balance and fell heavily. Lutsenko's team=mate, Samuele Battistella, was riding alongside him and captured the moment on camera.

Posting the video to Instagram, Lutsensko wrote: "It's cycling, sometimes you fall sometimes you win. As a result, a broken collarbone.

"It's a pity to miss important races again. I'm sure I'll come back stronger."

The 29-year-old's Astana Qazaqstan team confirmed he went to a local hospital on Saturday following the crash, before being transferred to Belgium for surgery on Sunday.

Lutsensko's crash once again raises the debate surrounding the safety of time trial bikes, first questioned by Chris Froome in February following the severe injuries Egan Bernal sustained while using a TT machine.

The four-time Tour de France winner said time trial bikes aren't safe to use during training, because there are a multitude of hazards thrown up when compared to closed racing roads.

Froome even went as far to say road bikes should simply be used instead of time trial machines, arguing safety would improve with the added benefit of levelling the playing field in the peloton.

However, a statement issued by Astana Qazaqstan attempted to clarify the cause of the incident, suggesting Lutsenko simply suffered the unfortunate fate of a heavy gust of wind catching his wheel, throwing him off balance and heavily onto the concrete.

The statement said: "Due to a sudden gust of wind on the descent the rider crashed on his left shoulder. After the crash Alexey has been moved to the local hospital where he was diagnosed with a displaced fracture of the collarbone and the shoulder."

After finishing first at the Clásica Jaén Paraiso Interior, Lutsenko was set to feature in the upcoming Ardennes Classics. His latest injury has put paid to that idea though, and he will now turn his attentions to regaining full fitness in time for the Tour de France.