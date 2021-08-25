Peter Sagan will ride the European Championships in Trento
The three-time world champion has been training on both road and mountain bikes in the Pyrenees
Peter Sagan has confirmed that he will be riding the European Championship road race in Trento, Italy on September 12.
The Bora-Hansgrohe rider hasn't returned to racing since abandoning the Tour de France on stage 12, where he suffered a knee infection that had developed after a crash on the third stage of the race.
Since his operation and subsequent recovery, Sagan has been riding with friends and his brother Juraj (also Bora-Hansgrohe) in the Pyrenees on his road and mountain bikes, postings some exhilarating videos on Instagram.
>>> Fans won't be allowed at start of Welsh Tour of Britain stages
Sagan said: "My recovery is going well. I am training intensively to get back to my best level. I can't possibly predict how the European Championship race will turn out, but I can promise that I will give everything for the best possible result."
The Slovakian rider who has won the World Championships three times in his career has also won the Europeans when it first came available for the professional men's peloton in 2016, but did not wear the jersey due to him being world champion at the time.
"Without a doubt, the European Championships have seen an impressive growth since 2016." Sagan continued.
"I don’t know to what extent my victory contributed to this, but I’m happy to add my small stone even if it’s just a little bit. As for this year’s edition, I’m sure it will have a top-level field that will guarantee an exciting race."
However, Sagan is likely to face an amazing list of riders that include Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), reigning champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and many more stars besides on the hilly route.
The route takes place around Trento over a distance of 179.2km with 73km of riding over tricky medium sized mountains with the highest, Candriai, peaking at over 1000 metres.
It's then onto the laps with 73.4km to go with eight laps of a 13.2km circuit including the Povo climb which is a short 3.6km with an average gradient of 4.7 per cent.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
