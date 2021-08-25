Fans won't be allowed at start of Welsh Tour of Britain stages

Spectators will be stopped from attending the start of the two Welsh Tour of Britain stages in this year's race.

Race organiser Sweetspot has confirmed to Cycling Weekly that fans cannot visit the start villages of stages three and four, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The third stage is the team time trial between Llandeilo and the National Botanic Gardens of Wales, with stage four of the race set to start in the town of Aberaeron, as the peloton will begin their second day of challenging racing in Wales, with a summit finish on the Great Orme outside of Llandudno.

A spokesperson for the race organiser said: "There are no fans in the start area for the starts at Llandeilo (Stage Three) and Aberaeron (Stage Four).

As you can imagine we’ve worked very closely with all the local authorities and Welsh Government over the past 18-plus months on the route so any decisions are made jointly with ourselves and stakeholders to meet any national regulations and to ensure we do everything to mitigate risks associated with Covid-19 transmission."

While fans will be allowed on the road side to watch the racing away from the start Ceredigion county council, which is hosting stage four, is still encouraging fans to watch on the TV with council leader Ellen ap Gwynn adding: "As the Tour travels up the wonderful coastline from Aberaeron towards the north of the county, people will be able to experience the breath-taking scenery through the extensive coverage of the race on ITV4."

The council said in a statement, reported on the Welsh site The National: "Spectators will not be allowed at the start of the fourth stage location,

"Nevertheless, spectators can continue to support the event along the route while being mindful of social distancing and practice road safety as a pedestrian, cyclist and fan.

"Fans can also enjoy watching the event from the comfort of their own home as it will be televised."

The decision for this "closed start" is to maintain public safety as large crowds are expected at the start and finish of each stage in the eight-day long race up the country from Cornwall to Aberdeen.."

Fans are, for the moment, allowed at the stages finishes but it is not clear whether that will remain the case.

Some of the sports biggest names are expected to ride this year's Tour of Britain with two superstars, 34-time Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) and Belgian champion and Monument winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), both confirmed to be racing on British roads in mid September.

The Tour of Britain begins on Sunday, September 5 in Penzance, Cornwall and ends eight days later on Sunday, September 12 in Aberdeen, Highlands of Scotland.