Police officers arrested for stealing bikes in New Jersey

Two New Jersey police officers have been arrested and issued a summons for theft, after they were allegedly caught on CCTV stealing two bikes.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Police Chief Paul Skill announced the arrest of the two police officers, both aged 28, following an investigation into the theft of two bicycles.

During the initial investigation of the two stolen bikes from Cape May City on October 8, CCTV footage captured two men stealing the bikes before leaving the area.

The suspects were identified as Eric Campbell and Austin Craig, both serving police officers for the Lower Township Police Department, leading to their eventual arrests. Cape May County Prosecutor's Office then issued the pair a summons for the fourth degree crime of theft, after making further enquiries into the investigation.

Cape May County Prosecutor's Office stated on Facebook: "During the initial investigation, video surveillance was obtained depicting two males removing the bicycles and leaving the area. These actors were identified as Eric Campbell and Austin Craig, who are both employed as Police Officers with the Lower Township Police Department."

The post also clarified: "Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless they are proven guilty."

Theft is a crime of the fourth degree in New Jersey if the value of the property - in this case the bikes - is valued between $200 and $500.

The two police officers now face a maximum penalty of up to 18 months' imprisonment and a $10,000 fine each if they are found guilty of the theft. A conviction will also provide the offender with a criminal record.

Lower Township is adjacent to the seaside resort of Cape May City, located at the southernmost point of the state of New Jersey.