Bontrager releases Ballista Knit road shoe

Bontrager has announced a new Ballista road shoe, taking it’s first steps into the knitted shoe market.

Described by Bontrager as being extremely efficient, super breathable and designed to wrap your foot in ‘slipper-like comfort’, the new Ballista shoes represent the first time the American company has entered the knitted market which ballooned following the release of Fizik Infinito R1 knit and Giro’s knitted Empire

According to Bontrager, the shoes themselves are made from a breathable and lightweight ‘knit material’ with a DWR coating to keep out water. The purpose of the design, according to the brand, is to provide both a light weight and an optimum comfort.

The closure system is the same as found on the non-knitted version and feature a series of interlocking hoops that, according to the brand, wrap around the contours of the foot giving a better fit.

Also borrowed from the non-knit Ballista is the heel-mounted Boa IP1 dial. As one of Boa’s higher end models it offers two-way fit adjustments that allows the rider to micro-adjustment the fit of the shoe. According to Bontrager, its placement on the rear of the shoe gives a more secure heel lock which in turn offers a more efficient pedal stroke.

The fit of the shoes is based on Bontrager’s inForm Pro last and the shoe is built around an OCLV carbon sole that’s rated as 12 out of 14 on the brand’s stiffness index.

Despite their DWR finish, the new shoes even include a smooth overshoe for riding in poorer weather or for when you want an aero advantage. According to Bontrager the new shoes weigh 329g in a size 42.

The shoe is available in three different colours – black, white and a hi-vis yellow – and from sizes 37 through to 48 and will cost £269.99.