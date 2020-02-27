Canyon’s lightest disc brake road bike is back for 2020

Canyon has released the 2020 version of its Ultimate CF Evo – its lightest disc brake road bike, coming in at under 6 kilograms.

The Evo had a makeover in 2019, with a new layup boasting a mix of ultra-high modulus carbon and ultra-high tension carbon fibre promising a featherweight machine without a drop in strength an stiffness.

The material weighs in at 90g per square metre, yet still saw a boost in stiffness when compared with the outgoing iteration.

The 2020 model has received just a few minor tweaks, including a tyre swap to the tan side walled Schwalbe Pro One TT rubber, in 25mm.

I’ve got a size extra small in to test, and it tipped the scales at 5.98kg – though I have since swapped the single piece Selle Italia SLR C59 carbon saddle for something a little more plush, ahead of a week long training camp in Denia, Spain.

The Evo CF with disc brakes has a frame weight of 675g and a 285g fork, whilst the rim brake models comes in at 665g for the frame and 270g for the fork.

It’s not all just about the frame material – other weight-saving features include an integrated carbon front derailleur mount, titanium screws instead of steel and aluminium thru-axles which have been specially manufactured.

Aerodynamics are far from forgotten with the Canyon CP20 carbon fibre cockpit in a one-piece design.

The 2020 model comes dressed in SRAM Red eTap AXS, with 12-speed shifting and an integrated Quarq DZero power meter. Canyon has specced the bike with 48/35 chainrings and a 10-28 cassette.

The seat post is Canyon’s Schmolke 1K model, balancing the afore mentioned and since removed Selle Italia SLR C59 saddle.

Canyon has specced the 25th Anniversary disc carbon clinchers from DT Swiss, with 24mm carbon rims and ceramic bearings within the hubs.

In keeping with the lightweight focus, the Evo features limited frame graphics – so not a single gram goes to waste.

The price for this beauty is still sky high – however, it’s come down when compared with the 2019 release. This disc brake Canyon Ultimate CF Evo Disc 10.0 SL carries a swing tag of £7449, whilst the rim version is £7249.