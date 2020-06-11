Carrera launch completely revamped 2020 bike range

The new Carrera line-up is the first major revamp of Halford’s best selling range of bicycles in seven years. Twenty six bikes including five new road bikes, eight hybrids and thirteen mountain bikes have each been given a completely fresh new update.

Halford’s in-house Carrera brand has long been popular for its range of no-nonsense, sensibly priced bicycles that cover all styles of cycling. The range has however been long overdue an complete overhaul as cycle technology has moved on quickly in the seven years since its last significant change.

At the heart of the new range is an emphasis on rider comfort and reliability. Predominately comfort in the shape of saddle technology and increased reliability through enhanced puncture protection. Halfords is proudly boasting that each of its twenty six new models comes complete with memory foam saddles and new puncture resistant tyres. These new developments have come off the back of research undertaken with consumer groups and also via the results of a YouGov survey in which 88% of people polled intimated that saddle comfort is an important factor in choosing a new bike and as a response to the 41% of those polled that were not confident at repairing a puncture.

Further to the update, all bikes have also received frame geometry changes to improve the ride quality and all of Carrera’s road bikes now feature dropped stays, disc brakes and 28c tyres – plus an increase in frame clearances to fit up to 32c tyres.

*Some images show pre-production examples, some component spec subject to change.

Carrera 2020 Road bikes

Zelos £300

Aluminium/steel frame and forks

Shimano Tourney 2x 7 speed drivetrain

Tektro mechanical disc brakes

Available in both men’s and women’s versions

More information on the Carrera Zelos here.

Virtuoso £350

Aluminium frame and forks

Shimano Claris 2x 8 speed drivetrain

Tektro mechanical disc brakes

Available in both men’s and women’s versions

More information on the Carrera Virtuoso here.

Vanquish £400

Aluminium frame and carbon fibre fork

Shimano Claris 2x 8 speed drivetrain

Tektro mechanical disc brakes

More information on the Carrera Vanquish here.

Carrera 2020 Urban collection

Carrera’s latest urban bike range has seen a few key updates including an increase in all head tube lengths, memory foam saddles and 2x drivetrains.

Parva £250

Aluminium frame with steel fork

27.5″ wheels with wide 1.95″ tyres

Shimano Tourney 2x 7 speed drivetrain

Available in both men’s and women’s versions

More information on the Carrera Parva here.

Subway 1 £300

Aluminium frame with steel fork

27.5″ wheels with wide 1.95″ tyres

Shimano Tourney 2x 8 speed drivetrain

Tektro mechanical disc brakes

Available in both men’s and women’s versions

More information on the Carrera Subway 1 here.

Subway 2 £350

Aluminium frame with steel fork

27.5″ wheels with wide 1.95″ tyres

Shimano Altus 2x 9 speed drivetrain

Clarks hydraulic disc brakes

More information on the Carrera Subway 2 here.

Carrera 2020 Leisure bikes

Suitable for everything from daily commuting to weekend tracks and trails, the leisure range all feature front suspension combined with a comfortable upright riding position.

Crossfire 1 £275

Aluminium frame

Shimano Tourney 3x 7 speed drivetrain

Suntour M3010 suspension fork with 63mm of travel

700c wheel size for smooth fast rolling

Available in both men’s and women’s versions

More information on the Carrera Crossfire 1 here.

Crossfire 2 £325

Aluminium frame

Shimano Tourney 3x 8 speed drivetrain

Suntour MVX suspension fork with 75mm of travel

Tektro mechanical disc brakes

Available in both men’s and women’s versions

More information on the Carrera Crossfire 2 here.

Crossfire 3 £400

Aluminium frame

Shimano Altus 2x 9 speed drivetrain

Suntour NRX suspension fork with 75mm of travel and lockout

Tektro hydraulic disc brakes

More information on the Carrera Crossfire 3 here.

Expect all bikes to be available towards the end of June. Head to Halford’s website for more information