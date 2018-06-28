Nine massive summer cycling clothing deals, including Castelli and Giro

We bring you the best deals on cycling clothing to help keep you keep pedalling right through spring and summer

This hot weather we’ve been having has proven than there’s nothing quite like proper summer kit on bike rides. The right technical fabrics and features can help make a heatwave a joy rather the chore. Here, we’ve been able to pull together some lightweight Castelli kit as well as some Giro shoes.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay. Where we’ve reviewed the item, we’ve included a link so you can read more about it.

Giro Empire ACC shoes were £249, now from £169

Read more: Giro Empire ACC shoe review

Giro has always been a cycling shoe brand that oozes style, and now you could pick up a new pair of summer kicks. The one-piece Evofibre upper moves nicely with the foot, has reflectivity built in (only on some models), and is water resistant and wipe clean, making cleaning these shoes a total dream whatever the weather. The stylish uppers and laces are paired with a stiff Easton EC90 carbon sole that balances style and performance perfectly. Colours other than flouro blue are also available.

Castelli Velocissimo IV bib short was £100, now from £69

Castelli’s KISS Air seat pad makes up the beating heart of this pair of bib shorts, giving them a greater focus on comfort. An anatomical shape should help remove any annoying stitching issues and flat lock seams help increase comfort.

Altura Podium Elite jersey was £70, now £35

Altura’s Podium Elite range sits atop the brand’s clothing tree and it’s a nice blend of technical features and fabrics. It has a more aggressive fit, and a lower collar helps keep you low on the bike while five pockets across the back boost your storage capability. Altura’s ColdBlack technology helps reflect the sun’s heat and tight silicon grippers keep the arms and waist in place.

Castelli Aero Race 5.1 was £100, now from £72.99

The 5.1 Aero Race jersey is one of Castelli’s lightest jerseys, weighing just 133g, making perfect for summer riding. Castelli has put a lot of time and effort into making this jersey a highly technical piece of fabric that’s fast drying, making it perfect for both hot or wet weather. Even better, Evan’s Cycles currently has the jersey in a couple of different colours.

Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses were £175, now £109

Here at CW, we’re massive fans of the Oakly Jawbreaker sunglasses for a number of different reasons. For starters, we love how they’re big and bulky and really hug your face. The rubber edging helps them sit comfortably on the face. The Prizm lenses are also exceptional, giving great clarity out on the bike and an almost universal field of view.

However, if bulky glasses aren’t your thing it might be worth checking out the Oakley EVZero Stride sunglasses that are at a 29% discount.

Lazer Blade Helmet, was £59.99, now £39.99

Read more: Lazer Blade helmet review

Keep your noggin’ cool and save £20 on the Lazer Blade, making it just £39.99 if you wear a medium. A lightweight design tips the scales at 225 grams (medium) and there’s 22 vents to allow for breathability. Our last test model scored 9/10, with comments that it “ticks all the boxes” and was a “definite winner.”

Santini Beta Light Wind Jersey, was £129.99, now £77.99

The changeable conditions of spring sometimes call for versatile layers, which is exactly what you’ll get with the Beta Light Wind Jersey from Santini. Designed to fit like a race jersey, it acts as a windbreaker and provides thermal insulation with an elbow length sleeve.

Giro Empire SLX shoes were £289, now £199

Read more: Giro Empire SLX review

The Giro Empire SLX shoes are some of the classiest kicks out there, and now Tweeks Cycles has them discounted by 31%.

We’re massive fans of these shoes, awarding them our Editor’s Choice award in 2017. We love the fit of the laces, and how the Evofibre upper is wipe clean. They offer a comfortable, narrow fit and come with carbon sole which while stiff, it’s not numbing.

Castelli Superleggera thermal vest was £80, now £47

At the risk of turning this into a Castelli car boot sale, here’s another bargain. The Superleggera offers a final bit of protection against the elements and would be especially useful if you’re about to do a long descent or head up to some high altitude.

Right now, the grey option is £47.99 and has all its sizes still available.