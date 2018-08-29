It’s the last day of the Chain Reaction Cycles summer sale and we’ve found the best deals

All the best deals from the Chain Reaction Cycles summer sale which ends tomorrow

There’s just one day left in the Chain Reaction Cycles mega sale, and picked out eight of the best deals.

What’s great about summer sales is they often represent the best time to pick up some great bargains on winter clothing, and with that in mind we’ve included three great pieces of Castelli kit. We’ve also included deals on Lezyne bike lights as well as bike components.

The Chain Reaction Cycles summer sale ends tomorrow so if you’re after bargains you better move quick!

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay. If we’ve reviewed the product, we’ve also included a link to our review so you can read about it in more detail.

Shimano Ultegra 6870 Di2 groupset was £1999, now £849

Read more: Shimano Ultegra 6870 Di2 review

With the release of Shimano Ultegra 8050, the old 6870 was always going to drop in price, and now you can pick up electronic shifting for a penny under £850. The older Ultegra groupset was a superb piece of kit and if you’ve got a frame you’re planning on building up then it go very nicely indeed.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra 6870 Di2 groupset for £849.99

Alternatively, you can actually pick up the new Shimano Ultegra R8050 for only £150 more. The cheapest we’ve found it is at ProBikeKit for £999.

Castelli Gabba 3 jersey was £150, now from £82.99

The Gabba has become the iconic jersey for the colder, transitional months. It’s brilliantly wind resistant and holds out almost all the water the sky can throw at it. What’s great about these jerseys is that they’re not like jackets, so they don’t ‘bin bag’ in the same way and they’re good at getting rid of your sweat.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba 3 jersey from £82

Castelli Perfetto long sleeve jersey was £180, now £130

Read more: Castelli Perfetto review

The Perfetto is a little like the Gabba but with long sleeves that makes better suited to the truly harsh winter conditions.

It has improved water resistance and trust us when we say you can pretty wear this through anything without a rain jacket, it’s that good. It’s warm and thick, designed to be worn over a base layer only and it has three rear pockets to stash your goods. This is our go-to option for when rain begins to fall.

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto long sleeve jersey for £130

Castelli Sorpasso 2 bib tights were £75, now from £150

The best thing about end of summer sales is that they’re a superb time to bag some bargains on the best winter kit. For example, these Castelli Sorpasso 2 bib tights are great, and we found them to be attractive and very good quality with a superb fit.

At the beating heart of this bib tight is the Progetto X2 Air seat pad, a wonderfully comfortable chamois that takes all the chore out of sitting on a saddle all day long.

Buy now: Castelli Sorpasso 2 bib tights from £75

Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm Road sunglasses were £175.99, now £109.99

Read more: Oakley Jawbreaker review

Here at CW HQ, the Oakley Jawbreakers remain one of our favourite cycling glasses. They’re fit is superb thanks to rubber nosing and the full frames, plus the peripheral vision is superb. They’re great in winter if you want a bit more protection from a chill wind and the Prizm lenses used are superb in all conditions.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm Road sunglasses for £109.99

In fact, Evans Cycles are doing a deal on Oakley Jawbreakers where you can get an additional Trail Prizm lens for £178, which is pretty much the same price as the original Jawbreakers.

Lezyne Macro Drive 1100L front light was £69.99 now from £47.49

Tis fast becoming the season of the bike light, and if you’re planning on some serious commuting miles this winter then you should be well prepared. The Lezyne Macro Drive pumps out a whopping 1100 lumens of light, which is more than enough to see by, let alone be seen by.

Seven different modes help keep you safe on the road and a low mode battery life of a claimed 78 hours is more than enough for a few commutes.

Buy now: Lezyne Macro Drive 1100L front light from £47.49

Lezyne Zecto Drive light set was £62.99, now £42.99

While not as big as the light above, this tidy light set would be perfect for anyone commuting under streetlight. The front light gives out 250l while the rear gives out 80l, which is quite a lot for a rear light.

They’re a compact size with good battery life and a fast charge time – perfect for those on the go.

Buy now: Lezyne Zector Drive light for £42.99

Giro Synthe MIPs helmet was £259, now £175

Read more: Giro Synthe review

The Giro Synthe is a bike helmet that has long been held in high esteem here at Cycling Weekly. It’s aerodynamic without being stuffy or hot, it’s seriously comfortable and very stylish. This version comes with MIPS and in the very inoffensive black colour way.

Buy now: Giro Synthe MIPs helmet for £175

If you’re lucky enough to have small sized head, then you can pick up a 2016 version of the Synthe for an absolute bargain currently at Sigma, where it’s on offer at 65% discount, now only £75.

Despite being from 2016, the helmet is almost identical, and is an absolute bargain.