Sunday trading: Save 40% on Shimano’s 105 groupset plus much more

Oakley glasses for less than £100, anyone?

This week, Shimano’s 105 groupset is on a 40% discount at Chain Reaction Cycles, which means if you’re looking to upgrade your groupset, now’s the perfect time. Alongside this, there’s also discounts on Oakley Sutro glasses and Continental GP5000 tyres – another cracking upgrade choice.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Shimano 105 R7020 Disc groupset was £799 now from £478.99

Read more: Shimano 105 review

The do-it-all groupset that is Shimano 105 has been discounted by 40%. It’s beautifully designed offering the same excellent performance as Shimano Ultegra, just at a lower price point. This particular selection is Shimano’s disc brake groupset, which offers the equivalent excellent braking quality of higher end groupsets.

Buy now: Shimano 105 R7020 Disc groupset at Chain Reaction Cycles for 3478.99

Oakley Sutro Prizm sunglasses were £130, now £91

Read more: Oakley Sutro Prizm review

The Oakley Sutro glasses are some of the most recent, and largest, glasses that Oakley has made. The massive lenses give excellent peripheral vision and great protection from the elements. The Prizm lenses are of the same excellent quality as on Oakley’s other models.

In our testing we did find that they’re better suited to wider faces, however.

Buy now: Oakley Sutro Prizm sunglasses at Tweeks Cycles for £91

Castelli Superleggera jacket was £95, now £66

The Superleggera is a lightweight jacket perfect for throwing on during showers or on long descents, packing away nicely in a rear pocket when not in use.

Buy now: Castelli Superleggera jacket for £66

Continental GP 5000 clincher road tyres were £119, now £69

Read more: Continental GP 5000 clincher review

The GP 5000 clincher models are excellent tyres. They’re fast, grippy and are, as is the way with Continental, almost indestructible. This twin pack offers great value for money, with two tyres costing £69 – offering a saving of £50.

Buy now: Continental GP 5000 clincher road tyres at ProBikeKit for £69

More great deals: