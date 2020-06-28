Sunday trading: Big discounts on Zipp wheels and Schwalbe tyres

This Sunday we’ve found some great discounts on a set of carbon Zipp 202 wheels, perfect for those that love to climb. There’s also a discount Garmin cycling computer and whopping discount on a set of Schwalbe Pro One tyres.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

Zipp 202 Firecrest Carbon wheelset was £1886, now £1504

With a claimed weight of 1450g and and a 32mm depth these carbon Zipp 202 wheels are a great climbing wheelset. It uses Zipp’s maintenance free 77/177 hubset with spokes that optimise torsional and lateral stiffness.

Buy now: Zipp 202 Firecrest Carbon Clincher front wheel at Tredz for £685

Buy now: Zipp 202 Firecrest Carbon Clincher rear wheel at Tredz for £819

Garmin Edge 520 Plus cycling computer was £259.99, now £199.99

Read more: Garmin Edge 520 Plus cycling computer review

It may have been superseded by a couple of new computers, but the Garmin Edge 520 Plus is still a great little unit. It’s capable of doing Strava Live notifications as well as turn by turn directions and performance metrics.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 Plus cycling computer at ProBikeKit for £199

Schwalbe Pro One Microskin tyre was £67, now £31.99

Read more: Schwalbe Pro One review

These top end Schwalbe tyres offer an incredibly plush ride with plenty of zip. They’re not the strongest, but they’re perfect for those dry summer miles that we’re experiencing right now. They’re also tubeless ready, which should help keep those punctures down.

Buy now: Schwalbe Pro One Microskin tyres at Merlin Cycles for £31.99

Assos T.Mille_S7 bib shorts were £115, now £89.99

These shorts put comfort first and foremost with a softer material build and a wider cut at the waist. The wide straps also allow for plenty of support and the Mille S7 insert is thicker and more supportive than the higher end racing models.

Buy now: Assos T.Mille_S7 bib shorts at Bikezaar for £89.99

More great deals

Topeak Race rocket minipump was £28.99 now £19

Castelli women’s Pro Mesh sleeveless baselayer was £56 now £30.79

Topeak Aero Wedge saddle pack was from £21.99 now from £13.99

Continental GP5000 tyres pair with free inner tubes were £120 now £84.95

Specialized Body Geometry Sport mitts were £20.99 now £9.99

Shimano Ultegra R6700 10 speed chain was £31.99 now £21.99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Tacx Bushido smart trainer was £549 now £284.99

Vermarck Lotto-Soudal bibshorts were £89.99 now £53.99

Assos Skinfoil sleeveless baselayer was £50 now £29.99

Specialized Echelon 2 helmet was £59.99 now £44.99

Endura Windchill II arm warmers were £25.99 now £20

Endura Cairn short sleeved jersey was £34.99 now £8.54

Lazer Magneto M1 cycling glasses were £99.99 now from £37.99

Zipp Service Course bars were £109 now from £57.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 cassette was £74.99 now from £45.99

Lifeline Pavo 2000 lumen front light was £170 now £69.99

Orange Seal Endurance sealant was £10.99 now £7.99

Specialized Road Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

Don’t forget to look back for more fantastic Sunday Trading deals next week