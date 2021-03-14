Sunday trading: Castelli Spring wear, Oakley helmets, Vittoria Corsa tires, and Brooks saddles

Double hitter of good racing today at Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico – lots to keep on top of! But now, we’ve pulled together a some of the best deals from across the web to keep you rolling into the better Spring weather.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
These are the best deals we’ve found this weekend, but check out our comprehensive list of the best bike deals and offers on cycling kit for more.
Top USA and UK deals
Vittoria Corsa G Plus Tire – Clincher
Vittori’s Corsa range has earned a reputation as some of the fastest rubber going. Highly engineered, they uniquely feature a graphene layer and have a 320 TPI casing. The result is a speedy and supple race tyre with classy tan sidewalls.
USA: View deal at Backcountry |
$69.00 $33.99
UK: View deal at Rutland Cycling |
£54.99 £37.99
Castelli Perfetto Light RoS Jersey – Women’s
RoS stands for Rain or Shine and attests to the versatility of this line in Castelli’s range. Highly breathable, you won’t feel clammy out riding on a dry day, but should the weather take a turn for the worse, there’s sufficient water protection to keep you feeling comfortable.
USA: View deal at Backcountry |
$189.95 $104.96
UK: View deal at Rutland Cycling |
£134.99 £79.99
Castelli Elemento Lite Vest – Men’s
For long descents or cooler mornings, a cycling vest is a great way of incorporating a bit of extra insulation that can be easily packed away should the conditions warm up. With a water repellent finish, the Elemento isn’t perturbed by a little shower.
USA: View deal at Backcountry |
$299.95 $164.98
Oakley ARO3 MIPS Helmet
The MIPS technology significantly reduces rotational motion imparted to the brain in the event of a crash, making for a much safer helmet. A Boa dial is used for the retention system, providing a secure fit, while the vents are specifically designed to work well with Oakley sunglasses.
USA: View deal at REI |
$180.00 $134.73
UK: View deal at Chain Reaction Cycles |
£149.00 £99.00
Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST Disc Wheel
With disc brakes, thru axles and tubeless ready, this is a wheelset designed for a modern bike. Unlike most wheelsets, these come with tyres already mounted, making it much quicker to get them up and rolling.
USA: View deal at REI |
$382.00 $323.93
Mercury Wheels A5C Wheelset
Available in either a disc brake, thru axle and tubless ready version, or a traditional rim brake quick release clincher guise, these deep section carbon wheels provide a significant aero boost over shallower rims.
Disc brake tubeless:
USA: View deal at Backcountry |
$1,999.00 $1,099.99
Rim brake clincher:
USA: View deal at Backcountry |
$1,999.00 $1,099.99
Brooks England C15 All Weather Saddle
Founded in 1866, this British company surely knows a thing or two about making saddles. Although Brooks built its reputation with leather saddles, the synthetic Cambium range provides a perch that’s ready for all conditions – not absorbing water and with no break-in period required.
USA: View deal at Backcountry |
$120.00 $86.79
UK: View deal at Chain Reaction Cycles |
£94.99 £86.99
That’s all for this week, come back next Sunday for more deals!