Sunday trading: Castelli Spring wear, Oakley helmets, Vittoria Corsa tires, and Brooks saddles

Double hitter of good racing today at Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico – lots to keep on top of! But now, we’ve pulled together a some of the best deals from across the web to keep you rolling into the better Spring weather.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

These are the best deals we’ve found this weekend, but check out our comprehensive list of the best bike deals and offers on cycling kit for more.

Top USA and UK deals

Vittoria Corsa G Plus Tire – Clincher

Vittori’s Corsa range has earned a reputation as some of the fastest rubber going. Highly engineered, they uniquely feature a graphene layer and have a 320 TPI casing. The result is a speedy and supple race tyre with classy tan sidewalls.

USA: View deal at Backcountry | $69.00 $33.99

UK: View deal at Rutland Cycling | £54.99 £37.99 View Deal

Castelli Perfetto Light RoS Jersey – Women’s

RoS stands for Rain or Shine and attests to the versatility of this line in Castelli’s range. Highly breathable, you won’t feel clammy out riding on a dry day, but should the weather take a turn for the worse, there’s sufficient water protection to keep you feeling comfortable.

USA: View deal at Backcountry | $189.95 $104.96

UK: View deal at Rutland Cycling | £134.99 £79.99 View Deal

Castelli Elemento Lite Vest – Men’s

For long descents or cooler mornings, a cycling vest is a great way of incorporating a bit of extra insulation that can be easily packed away should the conditions warm up. With a water repellent finish, the Elemento isn’t perturbed by a little shower.

USA: View deal at Backcountry | $299.95 $164.98 View Deal