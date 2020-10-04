Sunday trading: Discounts on Castelli winter kit, bike lights and more

This week’s selection of Sunday deals has been inspired by the newly arrived wind and rain. We’ve found deals on bike lights, Castelli waterproof tops, bib tights and much, much more.

Lezyne Hecto Drive 500XL/KTV light set was £55, now £39.49

The Hecto Drive pumps out a bright 500 lumens across 8 different output modes including a daytime flash option. A machined aluminium body offers sturdy protection and battery life is a claimed 20 hours. Meanwhile, the smaller KTV rear unit uses two bright LEDs across a variety of different modes.

Castelli Perfetto ROS Light Jersey was £160, now £95.99

Castelli’s Perfetto uses Gore-Tex Infinium 203 stretch lightweight fabric on the front and sleeves and Castelli’s Nano Flex material on the back to remain breathable. It all adds up to a garment that’s water resistant and wind proof, perfect for autumn and early winter use.

Continental GP 5000 clincher tyre was £59.99, now £36

The Continental GP 5000 tyres offer an excellent blend between longevity, grip and pace, making them a well known all round tyre. Its proprietary Black Chili compound adds grip, durability and lowers rolling resistance by a claimed 12%.

dhb Classic Thermal bib tight was £70, now £56

Built from a premium Italian Roubaix thermal fabric, dhb claims these thermal tights are designed to be suitable for rides up to 5 hours in cold conditions. A fleecy front panel helps keep your core warm while a mesh back panel aids breathability.

They use a Giro Air chamois from Elastic Interface which features an anatomical shape for enhanced airflow

POC Octal road helmet was £180, now £104.55

POC’s good looking Octal road helmet offers a light weight build and superior ventilation thanks to its use of large vents. An ultra-light retention dial allows you to get the right fit and a glasses garage lets you store your eyewear safely.

