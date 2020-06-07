Sunday trading: Get 47% off a top end Ridley Noah Fast plus massive discounts on Oakley glasses

Top deals on top end kit

This week we’ve found a 47% discount on a Ridley aero bike frame as well as whopping discounts on top end Continental tyres and Oakley sunglasses.

Ridley Noah Fast Frame was £3799, now £1999

Read more: Ridley Noah Fast review

The Noah Fast is Ridley’s aero bike used by the likes of Lotto Soudal in the pro peloton.

It uses specially shaped tear drop tubing to help make it faster through the air and uses little dimples similar to to those on a golf ball to help decrease drag further. It’s made of a high modulus carbon fibre that is stiff, giving the bike a performance feel. When we reviewed this bike we liked it so much we gave it a spot on our Editor’s Choice list.

Buy now: Ridley Noah Fast Frame at Merlin Cycles for £1999

Assos T.Mille_S7 Bib Shorts were £115, now £89.99

The S7 bib shorts bring much of Assos top end technology to a more affordable price point. These shorts use the same comfortable material and sits the pad independent from the main fabric so it can move without friction. Wide straps are comfortable against your chest and a wider cut at the waist stops them feeling constrictive.

Buy now: Assos T.Mille_S7 bib shorts at BikeZaar for £89.99

Continental Grand Prix 5000 twin pack was £125, now £70

Read more: Continental Grand Prix 5000 review

It’s rare that in top end race tyres you get something that lasts any substantial period of time. However, the Black Chilli compound used by Continental on these tyres offers great longevity and a fast rolling ride experience. Snap up this upgrade to give your bike a lick of speed this summer.

Buy now: Continental Grand Prix 5000 twin pack at ProBikeKit for £70

Oakley EVZero Blades were £152, now £99

Doing away with the traditional bulky frames of full rimed glasses, the Oakley EVZero glasses are lightweight and comfortable against the face with improved ventilation. They use Oakley’s Indigo Prizm lenses that have a 19% light transmission but boost contrast significantly.

Buy now: Oakley EVZero Blades at ProBikeKit for £99

More great deals:

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99 now £1099.99

Topeak Race rocket minipump was £28.99 now £19

Castelli women’s Pro Mesh sleeveless baselayer was £56 now £30.79

Topeak Aero Wedge saddle pack was from £21.99 now from £13.99

Continental GP5000 tyres pair with free inner tubes were £120 now £84.95

Specialized Body Geometry Sport mitts were £20.99 now £9.99

Shimano Ultegra R6700 10 speed chain was £31.99 now £21.99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Tacx Bushido smart trainer was £549 now £284.99

Vermarck Lotto-Soudal bibshorts were £89.99 now £53.99

Assos Skinfoil sleeveless baselayer was £50 now £29.99

Specialized Echelon 2 helmet was £59.99 now £44.99

Endura Windchill II arm warmers were £25.99 now £20

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £19.99 now £9.95

Endura Cairn short sleeved jersey was £34.99 now £8.54

Lazer Magneto M1 cycling glasses were £99.99 now from £37.99

Zipp Service Course bars were £109 now from £57.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 cassette was £74.99 now from £45.99

Lifeline Pavo 2000 lumen front light was £170 now £69.99

Orange Seal Endurance sealant was £10.99 now £7.99

Specialized Road Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

