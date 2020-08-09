Sunday Trading: Great savings on Sidi shoes and Garmins

This Sunday we’ve found great deals on Sidi shoes, Oakleys and much, much more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 5 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £5 delivered to your door <<

Sidi Ergo 5 Matt Limited Edition Road Shoe were £260, now £182

Sidi make some of the highest quality cycling shoes and are worn by the best racers in the world. The Ergo 5 is a high-end model using a full carbon composite sole, Sidi’s TechPro microfibre upper and the distinctive Sidi Tecno-3 dial closure system. This version is a limited edition in a rather snazzy matte blue.

Buy now: Sidi Ergo 5 Matt limited edition shoe from Evans Cycles for £182

Oakley Radar EV Path Photochromic road was £190, now £124.99

Oakley Radar EV review

One of Oakley’s longest standing models and one that is perfectly suited to cycling, the Radar covers all bases in terms of what you need from your eyewear. Incredibly comfortable and with a soft and grippy nose piece, the crowning glory of this pair is the photochromic lens. Able to adjust according to the light, the black iridium version is perfect for road riding and even works well in low light conditions.

Buy now: Oakley Radar EV Path Photochromic Road from ProBikeKit for £124.99

Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon Ust Disc Road Wheelset was £1349.99, now £1012.49

Aero efficiency quick acceleration and the improved ride quality of UST Tubeless. You get it all in this disc-brake specific wheel-tire system Lightweight aero and tubeless UST carbon rim is built for speed. 45mm NACA inspired rim shape minimizes drag for added speed. Reduced inertia of the lightweight rim delivers instant acceleration. Mavic Road UST improves rolling efficiency.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon Ust Disc Road Wheelset from Cyclestore for £1012.49

Garmin Edge 130 was £169.99 now £99.99

Read more: Garmin Edge 130 review

We honestly think that the Garmin Edge 130 is possibly the best Garmin ever made. It’s compact and lightweight but still packs in a lot of features, including bread crumb navigation and strava live segments.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 130 at Amazon for £99.99

More great deals:

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Madison Road Race Apex jersey was £64.99, now £39.99

That’s it for this week, we’ll be back next Sunday with more great deals.