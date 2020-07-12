Sunday trading: Save £800 on carbon Mavic wheels plus much more

This Sunday we’ve found some exceptionally big discounts on some top end products. Get a saving on carbon Mavic wheels, top end Assos bib shorts as well discounts on Castelli kit.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL UST wheelset was £1799, now £999

Mavic’s top end, tubeless ready racing wheelset now has a whopping £700 knocked off it’s price tag. The rim brake wheelset uses Mavic’s iTgMax carbon braking technology to prevent heat build up. A rim depth of 25mm keeps them stable in crosswinds and when descending and a 19mm internal width will complement a 25mm tubeless tyre nicely.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL UST at Chain Reaction Cycles for £999

Giro Empire ACC Reflective road shoes were £259.99, now £152.99

Giro’s Empire ACC shoes are the embodiment of cycling style, bringing laces to a performance road shoe and blending comfort with performance. A stiff Easton Carbon sole is paired to a comfortable Premium Evofibre upper. This pair come with a snazzy reflective coating, perfect if you like to cycle to work or train whatever the weather.

We recommend sizing up in these, as we’ve found them to come in quite narrow.

Castelli Giro 102 race jersey was £120, now £59

The Giro may have been pushed back this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t pick up a gorgeous Castelli jersey. Available in 4 different colours, the stylish short sleeve jerseys represent the leaders colours.

Buy now: Castelli Giro 102 race jersey at Merlin Cycles for £59

Assos T Campionissimo_S7 bib shorts were £320, now £184

The Campionissimo are a set of Assos no-limits bib shorts and usually come with a whopping £320 price tag – although this deal knocks close to £140 off the price.

Being a top end short they do have a racing fit which is more compressive than lower end models. A smart construction prevents the chamois moving when in the saddle, giving you maximum comfort.

Buy now: Assos T Campionissimo_S7 bib shorts at Bikezaar for £184.99

That’s it for this week, we’ll be back next Sunday with more great deals.