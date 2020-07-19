Sunday trading: Save big on Pirelli tyres, Giro shoes and smart turbos

This Sunday we’ve found some major discounts on an Elite Drivo smart turbo trainer, Mavic Aksium wheels, top end Pirelli racing tyres and a pair of Giro shoes.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

Elite Drivo turbo trainer was £999, now £649.99

With a +/- 1% accuracy rating and a resistance rating of 2000 watt, the Elite Drive turbo trainer is an excellent training tool. It’s compatible with 9/10/11speed cassettes and has adapters for thru-axle hub spacing.

Buy now: Elite Drive turbo trainer at Chain Reaction Cycles for £649.99

Mavic Aksium Elite Evo UST clincher road wheelset was £319, now £219

These aluminium rim braking wheels are an excellent and very affordable upgrade wheelset. With a rim depth of 25mm they’re stable, and the hubs and spokes have proven reliable.

Buy now: Mavic Aksium Elite Evo UST wheelset at Merlin Cycles for £219

Pirelli P Zero Velo tyre now £33

Read more: Pirelli P Zero Velo review

Pirelli’s excellent P Zero racing tyre is now on a healthy discount, and would be a great upgrade option.

The top end P Zeros offer a supple ride feel and uses Pirelli’s P Smartnet Silica compound to balance grip and speed. It also gets an additional lightweight breaker for added puncture protection.

Buy now: Pirelli P Zero Velo tyre at ProBikeKit for £33

Giro Sentrie Techlace road shoes were £219.99, now £129.95

The Giro Sentrie cycling shoes are designed to offer the best of both worlds, with laces to easy pressure across the forefoot and a Boa dial to offer minute adjustments – making it easy to get the right fit.

This is paired to an Easton EC70 carbon composite sole for added stiffness. We’d recommend going a half size up in Giro shoes, as they can be a touch skinny.

Buy now: Giro Sentrie Techlace road shoes at Wiggle for £129.95

More great deals

Topeak Race rocket minipump was £28.99 now £19

Shimano Ultegra R6700 10 speed chain was £31.99 now £21.99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

That’s it for this week, we’ll be back next Sunday with more great deals.