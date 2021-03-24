Scottish brand Endura has released a new range tailored specifically to the needs of gravel riders, with storage capacity and all-day comfort being the top priorities.

Materials and technologies from both Endura’s road and MTB clothing lines have been blended in its new GV500 range to “create adventure specific garments that are ready to tackle every surface.”

Ian Young, Endura’s brand manager, explained: “We have a raft of staff who have been riding gravel before it was even a thing.

“Gravel riders are generally opting for a toned-down roadie look, or a close-fit MTB casual style, or sometimes a combination of the two.

“To satisfy both camps, we have created two sides of this collection: the more road-biased Reiver pieces alongside the Foyle products with roots firmly on the MTB side.”

The full range can be viewed on Endura’s website here.

Endura GV500 Reiver – bibs and jersey

The inspiration for this line isn’t drawn from the clothing worn by the eponymous bandits who terrorised the Anglo-Scottish border between the 13th and 17th centuries.

No, the reference is to the UK’s original gravel event, the Dirty Reiver – a gruelling 200km course which demands the best-performing kit.

Described as “adventure ready gravel bib shorts with additional cargo carrying capacity,” the GV500 Reiver Bibshorts feature large mesh pockets, the time-proved 600 series chamois pad and borrows the lightweight stretch-woven fabrics used in the Pro SL road bib shorts.

Silicone strips are present on the lower back to help keep baggy overshorts in place, should you choose to wear them. The Reiver Bibshorts also feature a double-layer panel on the outer thigh to protect the rider – and the shorts – in the event of a crash.

The Endura GV 500 Reiver S/S Jersey is constructed from a rapid-wicking, lightweight, recycled knit fabric. As you’d expect, there’s many a pocket, with three open rear pockets, a large side-accessed stash pocket and two zipped security pockets – one on the chest and one at the rear.

The shorts are available in black or olive green and will set you back £119.99, while the jersey can be had in olive green or paprika and costs £89.99. Both come in sizes S-XXL.

GV500 Foyle – shorts and shirt

For those with a proclivity towards the baggy, the Folye range derives from the “self-proclaimed home of Scottish gravel, Aberfoyle. Now often referred to by those who frequent the network of trails as “Gravelfoyle.”

The GV500 Foyle Shorts are intended to offer a more causal look without compromising on long distance performance. They come in a slim cut to reduce any unwanted flapping and have zipped opening on the thighs that not only act as vents, but also line up with the cargo pockets of the GV500 Reiver Bibshorts.

With a main body made from a quick-wicking merino-blend knit, the Foyle T features a cut Endura describes as “a standard slim, yet relaxed, flap free fit.” Mesh panels boost the ventilation while a zipped rear side pocket provides a place to store valuables.

The shorts cost £79.99 and come in black or olive green while the T-shirt is available in olive green or rust red with a price tag of £59.99. Like the Reiver range, the sizes are S-XXL.